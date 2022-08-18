On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Paes earns shutout as Dallas defeats Philadelphia Union

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 1:46 pm
< a min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Maarten Paes delivered a three-save shutout while Jesus Ferreira scored a pivotal goal in Dallas’ 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

Ferreira’s game-winner came in the 34th minute to secure the win for Dallas (11-7-9). Paul Arriola had an assist on the goal.

Dallas outshot the Union (13-4-9) 12-7, with five shots on goal to three for the Union.

Paes saved all three shots he faced for Dallas. Andre...

READ MORE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Maarten Paes delivered a three-save shutout while Jesus Ferreira scored a pivotal goal in Dallas’ 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

Ferreira’s game-winner came in the 34th minute to secure the win for Dallas (11-7-9). Paul Arriola had an assist on the goal.

Dallas outshot the Union (13-4-9) 12-7, with five shots on goal to three for the Union.

Paes saved all three shots he faced for Dallas. Andre Blake saved four of the five shots he faced for the Union.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Dallas plays on the road on Sunday against Nashville, while the Union will visit D.C. United on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|25 Luke AFB Tech Expo
8|25 The Future of Government Cybersecurity:...
8|25 Demystifying Zero Trust for Government...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories