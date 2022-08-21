PGA Tour BMW Championship Scores

SundayAt Wilmington Country ClubWilmington, Del.Purse: $15 millionYardage: 7,534; Par: 71Individual FedExCup Points in ParenthesesFinal Round
Patrick Cantlay (2000), $2,700,000 68-68-65-69_270
Scott Stallings (1200), $1,620,000 68-68-66-69_271
Scottie Scheffler (650), $870,000 68-67-68-70_273
Xander Schauffele (650), $870,000 67-69-66-71_273
K.H. Lee (400), $547,500 68-70-71-65_274
Corey Conners (400), $547,500 68-67-70-69_274
Adam Scott (400), $547,500 65-69-69-71_274
Jon Rahm (310), $420,000 73-70-65-67_275
Rory McIlroy (310), $420,000 68-68-70-69_275
Taylor Pendrith (310), $420,000 71-68-67-69_275
Joaquin Niemann (310), $420,000 69-68-68-70_275
Shane Lowry (243), $315,000 66-71-71-68_276
Trey Mullinax (243), $315,000 71-68-69-68_276
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (243), $315,000 67-73-67-69_276
Sahith Theegala (208), $247,500 72-68-69-68_277
Lucas Herbert (208), $247,500 70-70-68-69_277
Sungjae Im (208), $247,500 70-69-67-71_277
Aaron Wise (208), $247,500 69-68-67-73_277
Jordan Spieth (176), $188,250 68-67-74-69_278
Kurt Kitayama (176), $188,250 71-66-72-69_278
Emiliano Grillo (176), $188,250 68-71-70-69_278
Sam Burns (176), $188,250 69-69-70-70_278
J.J. Spaun (142), $133,500 68-74-67-70_279
Max Homa (142), $133,500 72-69-68-70_279
Cameron Young (142), $133,500 67-68-72-72_279
Tyrrell Hatton (142), $133,500 67-71-69-72_279
Andrew Putnam (142), $133,500 73-68-66-72_279
Sepp Straka (115), $104,250 72-72-68-68_280
Tony Finau (115), $104,250 77-68-67-68_280
Marc Leishman (115), $104,250 68-71-71-70_280
Denny McCarthy (115), $104,250 68-72-66-74_280
Maverick McNealy (94), $88,750 70-71-72-68_281
Keith Mitchell (94), $88,750 74-66-70-71_281
Brendan Steele (94), $88,750 76-67-65-73_281
Viktor Hovland (68), $67,750 73-69-75-65_282
Sebastián Muñoz (68), $67,750 70-74-69-69_282
Cam Davis (68), $67,750 69-67-75-71_282
Brian Harman (68), $67,750 72-71-68-71_282
Billy Horschel (68), $67,750 69-73-69-71_282
Russell Henley (68), $67,750 67-71-72-72_282
Matt Kuchar (68), $67,750 69-71-70-72_282
J.T. Poston (68), $67,750 72-69-68-73_282
Hideki Matsuyama (68), $67,750 70-67-71-74_282
Alex Smalley (44), $48,000 69-76-69-69_283
Adam Hadwin (44), $48,000 69-70-72-72_283
Taylor Moore (44), $48,000 73-70-68-72_283
Collin Morikawa (44), $48,000 67-72-65-79_283
Kevin Kisner (35), $38,700 71-75-70-68_284
Tom Hoge (35), $38,700 70-70-74-70_284
Matt Fitzpatrick (35), $38,700 69-73-71-71_284
Harold Varner III (35), $38,700 66-71-71-76_284
Justin Thomas (29), $35,700 66-73-75-71_285
Alex Noren (29), $35,700 72-69-72-72_285
Chez Reavie (24), $34,350 67-72-77-70_286
Mito Pereira (24), $34,350 74-73-70-69_286
Joohyung Kim (24), $34,350 71-71-74-70_286
Davis Riley (24), $34,350 77-68-67-74_286
Mackenzie Hughes (21), $33,300 75-68-72-72_287
Troy Merritt (21), $33,300 69-72-73-73_287
Keegan Bradley (21), $33,300 64-74-73-76_287
Luke List (19), $32,550 78-68-69-73_288
Chris Kirk (19), $32,550 70-71-73-74_288
Cameron Tringale (18), $32,100 72-69-76-72_289
Wyndham Clark (17), $31,800 77-76-67-70_290
Seamus Power (16), $31,500 71-68-77-75_291
Lucas Glover (15), $31,200 75-70-71-76_292
Si Woo Kim (14), $30,900 78-70-68-78_294
