PGA Tour Champions Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Scores

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 7:17 pm
2 min read
      

Sunday
At Wilmington Country Club
Wilmington, Del.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,534; Par: 71
Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses
Final Round

Patrick Cantlay (2000), $2,700,000 68-68-65-69_270  -14

Scott Stallings (1200), $1,620,000 68-68-66-69_271  -13

Scottie Scheffler (650), $870,000 68-67-68-70_273  -11

Xander Schauffele (650), $870,000 67-69-66-71_273  -11

K.H. Lee (400), $547,500 68-70-71-65_274  -10

Corey Conners (400), $547,500 68-67-70-69_274  -10

Adam Scott (400), $547,500 65-69-69-71_274  -10

Jon Rahm (310), $420,000 73-70-65-67_275   -9

Rory McIlroy (310), $420,000 68-68-70-69_275   -9

Taylor Pendrith (310), $420,000 71-68-67-69_275   -9

Joaquin Niemann (310), $420,000 69-68-68-70_275   -9

Shane Lowry (243), $315,000 66-71-71-68_276   -8

Trey Mullinax (243), $315,000 71-68-69-68_276   -8

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (243), $315,000 67-73-67-69_276   -8

Sahith Theegala (208), $247,500 72-68-69-68_277   -7

Lucas Herbert (208), $247,500 70-70-68-69_277   -7

Sungjae Im (208), $247,500 70-69-67-71_277   -7

Aaron Wise (208), $247,500 69-68-67-73_277   -7

Jordan Spieth (176), $188,250 68-67-74-69_278   -6

Kurt Kitayama (176), $188,250 71-66-72-69_278   -6

Emiliano Grillo (176), $188,250 68-71-70-69_278   -6

Sam Burns (176), $188,250 69-69-70-70_278   -6

J.J. Spaun (142), $133,500 68-74-67-70_279   -5

Max Homa (142), $133,500 72-69-68-70_279   -5

Cameron Young (142), $133,500 67-68-72-72_279   -5

Tyrrell Hatton (142), $133,500 67-71-69-72_279   -5

Andrew Putnam (142), $133,500 73-68-66-72_279   -5

Sepp Straka (115), $104,250 72-72-68-68_280   -4

Tony Finau (115), $104,250 77-68-67-68_280   -4

Marc Leishman (115), $104,250 68-71-71-70_280   -4

Denny McCarthy (115), $104,250 68-72-66-74_280   -4

Maverick McNealy (94), $88,750 70-71-72-68_281   -3

Keith Mitchell (94), $88,750 74-66-70-71_281   -3

Brendan Steele (94), $88,750 76-67-65-73_281   -3

Viktor Hovland (68), $67,750 73-69-75-65_282   -2

Sebastián Muñoz (68), $67,750 70-74-69-69_282   -2

Cam Davis (68), $67,750 69-67-75-71_282   -2

Brian Harman (68), $67,750 72-71-68-71_282   -2

Billy Horschel (68), $67,750 69-73-69-71_282   -2

Russell Henley (68), $67,750 67-71-72-72_282   -2

Matt Kuchar (68), $67,750 69-71-70-72_282   -2

J.T. Poston (68), $67,750 72-69-68-73_282   -2

Hideki Matsuyama (68), $67,750 70-67-71-74_282   -2

Alex Smalley (44), $48,000 69-76-69-69_283   -1

Adam Hadwin (44), $48,000 69-70-72-72_283   -1

Taylor Moore (44), $48,000 73-70-68-72_283   -1

Collin Morikawa (44), $48,000 67-72-65-79_283   -1

Kevin Kisner (35), $38,700 71-75-70-68_284    E

Tom Hoge (35), $38,700 70-70-74-70_284    E

Matt Fitzpatrick (35), $38,700 69-73-71-71_284    E

Harold Varner III (35), $38,700 66-71-71-76_284    E

Justin Thomas (29), $35,700 66-73-75-71_285   +1

Alex Noren (29), $35,700 72-69-72-72_285   +1

Chez Reavie (24), $34,350 67-72-77-70_286   +2

Mito Pereira (24), $34,350 74-73-70-69_286   +2

Joohyung Kim (24), $34,350 71-71-74-70_286   +2

Davis Riley (24), $34,350 77-68-67-74_286   +2

Mackenzie Hughes (21), $33,300 75-68-72-72_287   +3

Troy Merritt (21), $33,300 69-72-73-73_287   +3

Keegan Bradley (21), $33,300 64-74-73-76_287   +3

Luke List (19), $32,550 78-68-69-73_288   +4

Chris Kirk (19), $32,550 70-71-73-74_288   +4

Cameron Tringale (18), $32,100 72-69-76-72_289   +5

Wyndham Clark (17), $31,800 77-76-67-70_290   +6

Seamus Power (16), $31,500 71-68-77-75_291   +7

Lucas Glover (15), $31,200 75-70-71-76_292   +8

Si Woo Kim (14), $30,900 78-70-68-78_294  +10

