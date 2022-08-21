PGA Tour Champions Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Scores

SundayAt Wilmington Country ClubWilmington, Del.Purse: $15 millionYardage: 7,534; Par: 71Individual FedExCup Points in ParenthesesFinal Round
Patrick Cantlay (2000), $2,700,000 68-68-65-69_270 -14
Scott Stallings (1200), $1,620,000 68-68-66-69_271 -13
Scottie Scheffler (650), $870,000 68-67-68-70_273 -11
|Sunday
|At Wilmington Country Club
|Wilmington, Del.
|Purse: $15 million
|Yardage: 7,534; Par: 71
|Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses
|Final Round
Patrick Cantlay (2000), $2,700,000 68-68-65-69_270 -14
Scott Stallings (1200), $1,620,000 68-68-66-69_271 -13
Scottie Scheffler (650), $870,000 68-67-68-70_273 -11
Xander Schauffele (650), $870,000 67-69-66-71_273 -11
K.H. Lee (400), $547,500 68-70-71-65_274 -10
Corey Conners (400), $547,500 68-67-70-69_274 -10
Adam Scott (400), $547,500 65-69-69-71_274 -10
Jon Rahm (310), $420,000 73-70-65-67_275 -9
Rory McIlroy (310), $420,000 68-68-70-69_275 -9
Taylor Pendrith (310), $420,000 71-68-67-69_275 -9
Joaquin Niemann (310), $420,000 69-68-68-70_275 -9
Shane Lowry (243), $315,000 66-71-71-68_276 -8
Trey Mullinax (243), $315,000 71-68-69-68_276 -8
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (243), $315,000 67-73-67-69_276 -8
Sahith Theegala (208), $247,500 72-68-69-68_277 -7
Lucas Herbert (208), $247,500 70-70-68-69_277 -7
Sungjae Im (208), $247,500 70-69-67-71_277 -7
Aaron Wise (208), $247,500 69-68-67-73_277 -7
Jordan Spieth (176), $188,250 68-67-74-69_278 -6
Kurt Kitayama (176), $188,250 71-66-72-69_278 -6
Emiliano Grillo (176), $188,250 68-71-70-69_278 -6
Sam Burns (176), $188,250 69-69-70-70_278 -6
J.J. Spaun (142), $133,500 68-74-67-70_279 -5
Max Homa (142), $133,500 72-69-68-70_279 -5
Cameron Young (142), $133,500 67-68-72-72_279 -5
Tyrrell Hatton (142), $133,500 67-71-69-72_279 -5
Andrew Putnam (142), $133,500 73-68-66-72_279 -5
Sepp Straka (115), $104,250 72-72-68-68_280 -4
Tony Finau (115), $104,250 77-68-67-68_280 -4
Marc Leishman (115), $104,250 68-71-71-70_280 -4
Denny McCarthy (115), $104,250 68-72-66-74_280 -4
Maverick McNealy (94), $88,750 70-71-72-68_281 -3
Keith Mitchell (94), $88,750 74-66-70-71_281 -3
Brendan Steele (94), $88,750 76-67-65-73_281 -3
Viktor Hovland (68), $67,750 73-69-75-65_282 -2
Sebastián Muñoz (68), $67,750 70-74-69-69_282 -2
Cam Davis (68), $67,750 69-67-75-71_282 -2
Brian Harman (68), $67,750 72-71-68-71_282 -2
Billy Horschel (68), $67,750 69-73-69-71_282 -2
Russell Henley (68), $67,750 67-71-72-72_282 -2
Matt Kuchar (68), $67,750 69-71-70-72_282 -2
J.T. Poston (68), $67,750 72-69-68-73_282 -2
Hideki Matsuyama (68), $67,750 70-67-71-74_282 -2
Alex Smalley (44), $48,000 69-76-69-69_283 -1
Adam Hadwin (44), $48,000 69-70-72-72_283 -1
Taylor Moore (44), $48,000 73-70-68-72_283 -1
Collin Morikawa (44), $48,000 67-72-65-79_283 -1
Kevin Kisner (35), $38,700 71-75-70-68_284 E
Tom Hoge (35), $38,700 70-70-74-70_284 E
Matt Fitzpatrick (35), $38,700 69-73-71-71_284 E
Harold Varner III (35), $38,700 66-71-71-76_284 E
Justin Thomas (29), $35,700 66-73-75-71_285 +1
Alex Noren (29), $35,700 72-69-72-72_285 +1
Chez Reavie (24), $34,350 67-72-77-70_286 +2
Mito Pereira (24), $34,350 74-73-70-69_286 +2
Joohyung Kim (24), $34,350 71-71-74-70_286 +2
Davis Riley (24), $34,350 77-68-67-74_286 +2
Mackenzie Hughes (21), $33,300 75-68-72-72_287 +3
Troy Merritt (21), $33,300 69-72-73-73_287 +3
Keegan Bradley (21), $33,300 64-74-73-76_287 +3
Luke List (19), $32,550 78-68-69-73_288 +4
Chris Kirk (19), $32,550 70-71-73-74_288 +4
Cameron Tringale (18), $32,100 72-69-76-72_289 +5
Wyndham Clark (17), $31,800 77-76-67-70_290 +6
Seamus Power (16), $31,500 71-68-77-75_291 +7
Lucas Glover (15), $31,200 75-70-71-76_292 +8
Si Woo Kim (14), $30,900 78-70-68-78_294 +10
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.