Sports News

PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 8:22 pm
1 min read
      

SundayAt East Lake Golf ClubAtlantaPurse: $18 MillionYardage: 7,343; Par: 70Starting FedExCup Strokes in parenthesisFinal Round

Rory McIlroy (-4) 67-67-63-66_263  -21

Sungjae Im (-4) 67-65-66-66_264  -20

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 65-66-66-73_270  -20

Sunday
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Purse: $18 Million
Yardage: 7,343; Par: 70
Starting FedExCup Strokes in parenthesis
Final Round

Rory McIlroy (-4) 67-67-63-66_263  -21

Sungjae Im (-4) 67-65-66-66_264  -20

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 65-66-66-73_270  -20

Xander Schauffele (-6) 66-63-70-69_268  -18

Max Homa (-2) 71-62-66-66_265  -17

Justin Thomas (-3) 67-68-63-68_266  -17

Sepp Straka (-4) 68-68-64-68_268  -16

Patrick Cantlay (-8) 70-66-66-70_272  -16

Tony Finau (-4) 72-66-67-64_269  -15

Tom Hoge (-1) 66-66-66-69_267  -14

Joaquin Niemann (-2) 64-67-69-69_269  -13

Hideki Matsuyama (-2) 70-66-63-70_269  -13

Jordan Spieth (-2) 68-68-69-65_270  -12

Aaron Wise (E) 65-67-66-70_268  -12

Viktor Hovland (-2) 71-68-67-65_271  -11

Matt Fitzpatrick (-3) 64-71-67-70_272  -11

J.T. Poston (E) 65-69-66-69_269  -11

Jon Rahm (-3) 67-63-71-71_272  -11

Cameron Young (-3) 67-67-70-69_273  -10

Cameron Smith (-4) 67-71-68-69_275   -9

Brian Harman (-1) 68-70-68-67_273   -8

Billy Horschel (-1) 68-70-66-69_273   -8

Collin Morikawa (-1) 66-69-65-73_273   -8

Sam Burns (-5) 69-74-67-68_278   -7

Adam Scott (E) 68-70-68-70_276   -4

Corey Conners (-1) 74-66-71-67_278   -3

K.H. Lee (E) 68-72-69-70_279   -1

Sahith Theegala (E) 71-72-67-71_281   +1

Scott Stallings (-3) 70-74-69-73_286   +3

