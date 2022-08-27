PGA Tour Championship Scores

SaturdayAt East Lake Golf ClubAtlantaPurse: $18 MillionYardage: 7,343; Par: 70Starting FedExCup Strokes in parenthesisPartial Third RoundSuspended due to weather
Hideki Matsuyama (-2) 70-66-63_199
Collin Morikawa (-1) 66-69-65_200
J.T. Poston (E) 65-69-66_200
|Saturday
|At East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta
|Purse: $18 Million
|Yardage: 7,343; Par: 70
|Starting FedExCup Strokes in parenthesis
|Partial Third Round
|Suspended due to weather
Hideki Matsuyama (-2) 70-66-63_199
Collin Morikawa (-1) 66-69-65_200
J.T. Poston (E) 65-69-66_200
Tony Finau (-4) 72-66-67_205
Cameron Smith (-4) 67-71-68_206
Billy Horschel (-1) 68-70-66_204
Jordan Spieth (-2) 68-68-69_205
Viktor Hovland (-2) 71-68-67_206
Sam Burns (-5) 69-74-67_210
Brian Harman (-1) 68-70-68_206
Adam Scott (E) 68-70-68_206
K.H. Lee (E) 68-72-69_209
Sahith Theegala (E) 71-72-67_210
Scott Stallings (-3) 70-74-69_213
Corey Conners (-1) 74-66-71_211
Scottie Scheffler (-10)
Xander Schauffele (-6)
Sungjae Im (-4)
Rory McIlroy (-4)
Justin Thomas (-3)
Sepp Straka (-4)
Jon Rahm (-3)
Patrick Cantlay (-8)
Tom Hoge (-1)
Max Homa (-2)
Joaquin Niemann (-2)
Aaron Wise (E)
Matt Fitzpatrick (-3)
Cameron Young (-3)
SCORE THRU
Scottie Scheffler -19 12
Xander Schauffele -18 12
Sungjae Im -16 14
Rory McIlroy -15 16
Justin Thomas -14 17
Sepp Straka -14 17
Jon Rahm -14 13
Patrick Cantlay -14 13
Hideki Matsuyama -13 18
Tom Hoge -12 16
Max Homa -12 16
Joaquin Niemann -12 14
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.