PGA Tour Championship Scores

SundayAt East Lake Golf ClubAtlantaPurse: $18 MillionYardage: 7,343; Par: 70Starting FedExCup Strokes in parenthesisFinal Round
Rory McIlroy (-4) 67-67-63-66_263
Sungjae Im (-4) 67-65-66-66_264
Scottie Scheffler (-10) 65-66-66-73_270
Xander Schauffele (-6) 66-63-70-69_268
Max Homa (-2) 71-62-66-66_265
Justin Thomas (-3) 67-68-63-68_266
Sepp Straka (-4) 68-68-64-68_268
Patrick Cantlay (-8) 70-66-66-70_272
Tony Finau (-4) 72-66-67-64_269
Tom Hoge (-1) 66-66-66-69_267
Joaquin Niemann (-2) 64-67-69-69_269
Hideki Matsuyama (-2) 70-66-63-70_269
Jordan Spieth (-2) 68-68-69-65_270
Aaron Wise (E) 65-67-66-70_268
Viktor Hovland (-2) 71-68-67-65_271
Matt Fitzpatrick (-3) 64-71-67-70_272
J.T. Poston (E) 65-69-66-69_269
Jon Rahm (-3) 67-63-71-71_272
Cameron Young (-3) 67-67-70-69_273
Cameron Smith (-4) 67-71-68-69_275
Brian Harman (-1) 68-70-68-67_273
Billy Horschel (-1) 68-70-66-69_273
Collin Morikawa (-1) 66-69-65-73_273
Sam Burns (-5) 69-74-67-68_278
Adam Scott (E) 68-70-68-70_276
Corey Conners (-1) 74-66-71-67_278
K.H. Lee (E) 68-72-69-70_279
Sahith Theegala (E) 71-72-67-71_281
Scott Stallings (-3) 70-74-69-73_286
