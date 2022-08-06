PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
SaturdayAt Sedgefield Country ClubGreensboro, N.C.Purse: $7.3 MillionYardage: 7,131; Par: 70Completion of Second Round
Brandon Wu 64-67_131
Joohyung Kim 67-64_131
Ryan Moore 65-66_131
|Saturday
|At Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Purse: $7.3 Million
|Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
|Completion of Second Round
Brandon Wu 64-67_131
Joohyung Kim 67-64_131
Ryan Moore 65-66_131
Russell Henley 67-65_132
Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and esteemed industry leaders will provide their perspectives on securing identity in a zero trust environment.
John Huh 61-71_132
Sungjae Im 63-69_132
Brian Stuard 65-68_133
Anirban Lahiri 66-67_133
Davis Riley 67-66_133
Andrew Putnam 70-64_134
Satoshi Kodaira 68-66_134
Blake McShea 69-65_134
Brett Drewitt 67-67_134
Martin Trainer 67-67_134
Alex Smalley 65-70_135
Matthew NeSmith 66-69_135
Max McGreevy 68-67_135
Zach Johnson 67-68_135
Tyrrell Hatton 68-67_135
Richy Werenski 70-65_135
Chesson Hadley 69-66_135
Cameron Percy 65-70_135
Aaron Wise 65-70_135
Ben Kohles 65-70_135
Peter Malnati 64-72_136
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70_136
Taylor Moore 69-67_136
Kevin Tway 67-69_136
Lucas Glover 70-66_136
Billy Horschel 67-69_136
Kramer Hickok 66-70_136
Scott Brown 70-66_136
Charley Hoffman 68-68_136
Brian Harman 67-69_136
Keith Mitchell 68-68_136
J.T. Poston 66-70_136
Martin Laird 69-67_136
Henrik Norlander 69-67_136
David Lipsky 68-69_137
Lee Hodges 66-71_137
Joel Dahmen 69-68_137
Si Woo Kim 69-68_137
Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72_137
Yannik Paul 71-66_137
Will Zalatoris 71-66_137
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65_137
Sam Ryder 67-70_137
Harry Higgs 68-69_137
Bo Hoag 68-69_137
Vaughn Taylor 69-69_138
Taylor Pendrith 71-67_138
Nick Taylor 67-71_138
K.H. Lee 67-71_138
Robert Streb 69-69_138
Stewart Cink 68-70_138
C.T. Pan 68-70_138
Adam Scott 68-70_138
James Hahn 70-68_138
Scott Stallings 67-71_138
Ben Griffin 69-69_138
Michael Gligic 65-73_138
Justin Lower 72-66_138
Luke Donald 70-68_138
Jared Wolfe 68-70_138
Adam Svensson 70-69_139
Russell Knox 70-69_139
Kelly Kraft 66-73_139
Corey Conners 70-69_139
Shane Lowry 71-68_139
Chris Stroud 69-70_139
Aaron Rai 70-69_139
Jason Dufner 66-73_139
Jonathan Byrd 70-69_139
David Skinns 70-69_139
Callum Tarren 70-69_139
Joseph Bramlett 70-69_139
Doc Redman 68-71_139
Stephan Jaeger 69-70_139
Brendon Todd 68-71_139
Justin Rose 73-66_139
Chez Reavie 68-71_139
Scott Piercy 69-70_139
Mark Hubbard 70-69_139
Rory Sabbatini 68-71_139
Patrick Rodgers 69-70_139
Chris Gotterup 70-69_139
|Missed Cut
Harold Varner III 70-70_140
Sebastián Muñoz 67-73_140
Rickie Fowler 71-69_140
Matt Wallace 71-69_140
Kevin Chappell 70-70_140
Kevin Streelman 72-68_140
David Lingmerth 69-71_140
Ryan Brehm 66-74_140
Michael Thompson 71-69_140
Tyler Duncan 70-70_140
Patton Kizzire 71-69_140
Joshua Creel 70-70_140
Jim Herman 70-71_141
William McGirt 70-71_141
Greyson Sigg 73-68_141
Curtis Thompson 75-66_141
Seth Reeves 75-66_141
Tommy Gainey 73-68_141
Doug Ghim 69-72_141
Hank Lebioda 69-72_141
Chad Ramey 70-71_141
Sung Kang 69-72_141
Ben Martin 71-70_141
Brice Garnett 67-74_141
Dawie van der Walt 70-71_141
Austin Smotherman 65-76_141
Ricky Barnes 74-68_142
Austin Cook 69-73_142
J.J. Spaun 71-71_142
Bill Haas 68-74_142
Nick Hardy 70-72_142
Vince Whaley 67-75_142
Camilo Villegas 71-71_142
Adam Schenk 69-73_142
Andrew Landry 74-68_142
Cameron Champ 71-71_142
Roger Sloan 70-72_142
Matthias Schwab 74-68_142
Trent Phillips 72-70_142
Denny McCarthy 72-71_143
Cole Hammer 70-73_143
Aaron Baddeley 71-72_143
Harris English 69-74_143
Andrew Novak 70-73_143
Chase Seiffert 70-74_144
Garrick Higgo 73-71_144
Davis Love III 70-74_144
Danny Willett 75-70_145
Scott Gutschewski 76-69_145
Nick Watney 74-71_145
Mackenzie Hughes 67-78_145
Paul Barjon 74-71_145
Tommy Gibson 72-73_145
Mickey DeMorat 72-74_146
Jonas Blixt 75-71_146
Jim Knous 73-74_147
Bo Van Pelt 75-73_148
Rick Lamb 78-70_148
Grayson Murray 73-76_149
Robert Garrigus 72-77_149
Wesley Bryan 74-75_149
Dylan Wu 74-77_151
Sepp Straka 78-75_153
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.