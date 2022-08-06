PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores

On Air: Federal News Network program
Saturday
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Purse: $7.3 Million
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Completion of Second Round

Brandon Wu 64-67_131

Joohyung Kim 67-64_131

Ryan Moore 65-66_131

Russell Henley 67-65_132

John Huh 61-71_132

Sungjae Im 63-69_132

Brian Stuard 65-68_133

Anirban Lahiri 66-67_133

Davis Riley 67-66_133

Andrew Putnam 70-64_134

Satoshi Kodaira 68-66_134

Blake McShea 69-65_134

Brett Drewitt 67-67_134

Martin Trainer 67-67_134

Alex Smalley 65-70_135

Matthew NeSmith 66-69_135

Max McGreevy 68-67_135

Zach Johnson 67-68_135

Tyrrell Hatton 68-67_135

Richy Werenski 70-65_135

Chesson Hadley 69-66_135

Cameron Percy 65-70_135

Aaron Wise 65-70_135

Ben Kohles 65-70_135

Peter Malnati 64-72_136

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70_136

Taylor Moore 69-67_136

Kevin Tway 67-69_136

Lucas Glover 70-66_136

Billy Horschel 67-69_136

Kramer Hickok 66-70_136

Scott Brown 70-66_136

Charley Hoffman 68-68_136

Brian Harman 67-69_136

Keith Mitchell 68-68_136

J.T. Poston 66-70_136

Martin Laird 69-67_136

Henrik Norlander 69-67_136

David Lipsky 68-69_137

Lee Hodges 66-71_137

Joel Dahmen 69-68_137

Si Woo Kim 69-68_137

Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72_137

Yannik Paul 71-66_137

Will Zalatoris 71-66_137

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65_137

Sam Ryder 67-70_137

Harry Higgs 68-69_137

Bo Hoag 68-69_137

Vaughn Taylor 69-69_138

Taylor Pendrith 71-67_138

Nick Taylor 67-71_138

K.H. Lee 67-71_138

Robert Streb 69-69_138

Stewart Cink 68-70_138

C.T. Pan 68-70_138

Adam Scott 68-70_138

James Hahn 70-68_138

Scott Stallings 67-71_138

Ben Griffin 69-69_138

Michael Gligic 65-73_138

Justin Lower 72-66_138

Luke Donald 70-68_138

Jared Wolfe 68-70_138

Adam Svensson 70-69_139

Russell Knox 70-69_139

Kelly Kraft 66-73_139

Corey Conners 70-69_139

Shane Lowry 71-68_139

Chris Stroud 69-70_139

Aaron Rai 70-69_139

Jason Dufner 66-73_139

Jonathan Byrd 70-69_139

David Skinns 70-69_139

Callum Tarren 70-69_139

Joseph Bramlett 70-69_139

Doc Redman 68-71_139

Stephan Jaeger 69-70_139

Brendon Todd 68-71_139

Justin Rose 73-66_139

Chez Reavie 68-71_139

Scott Piercy 69-70_139

Mark Hubbard 70-69_139

Rory Sabbatini 68-71_139

Patrick Rodgers 69-70_139

Chris Gotterup 70-69_139

Missed Cut

Harold Varner III 70-70_140

Sebastián Muñoz 67-73_140

Rickie Fowler 71-69_140

Matt Wallace 71-69_140

Kevin Chappell 70-70_140

Kevin Streelman 72-68_140

David Lingmerth 69-71_140

Ryan Brehm 66-74_140

Michael Thompson 71-69_140

Tyler Duncan 70-70_140

Patton Kizzire 71-69_140

Joshua Creel 70-70_140

Jim Herman 70-71_141

William McGirt 70-71_141

Greyson Sigg 73-68_141

Curtis Thompson 75-66_141

Seth Reeves 75-66_141

Tommy Gainey 73-68_141

Doug Ghim 69-72_141

Hank Lebioda 69-72_141

Chad Ramey 70-71_141

Sung Kang 69-72_141

Ben Martin 71-70_141

Brice Garnett 67-74_141

Dawie van der Walt 70-71_141

Austin Smotherman 65-76_141

Ricky Barnes 74-68_142

Austin Cook 69-73_142

J.J. Spaun 71-71_142

Bill Haas 68-74_142

Nick Hardy 70-72_142

Vince Whaley 67-75_142

Camilo Villegas 71-71_142

Adam Schenk 69-73_142

Andrew Landry 74-68_142

Cameron Champ 71-71_142

Roger Sloan 70-72_142

Matthias Schwab 74-68_142

Trent Phillips 72-70_142

Denny McCarthy 72-71_143

Cole Hammer 70-73_143

Aaron Baddeley 71-72_143

Harris English 69-74_143

Andrew Novak 70-73_143

Chase Seiffert 70-74_144

Garrick Higgo 73-71_144

Davis Love III 70-74_144

Danny Willett 75-70_145

Scott Gutschewski 76-69_145

Nick Watney 74-71_145

Mackenzie Hughes 67-78_145

Paul Barjon 74-71_145

Tommy Gibson 72-73_145

Mickey DeMorat 72-74_146

Jonas Blixt 75-71_146

Jim Knous 73-74_147

Bo Van Pelt 75-73_148

Rick Lamb 78-70_148

Grayson Murray 73-76_149

Robert Garrigus 72-77_149

Wesley Bryan 74-75_149

Dylan Wu 74-77_151

Sepp Straka 78-75_153

