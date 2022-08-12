Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia
New York
ab
r
h
bi
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|2
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Stott ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vogelbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha lf-3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naquin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Escobar 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Guillorme ph-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000
|1
|—
|2
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|0
|—
|1
DP_Philadelphia 3, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, New York 5. 2B_Stott (10), Ruf (12), Marte (20). SB_Segura (10), Stott (5), Castellanos (6). SF_Bohm (8), Canha (2).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Domínguez W,6-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Robertson S,16-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer
|7
|
|9
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens L,6-3
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Scherzer (Stott).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Marty Foster; Second, Ben May; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:54. A_38,467 (41,922).
