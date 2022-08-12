Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 10:29 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia

New York

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the...

READ MORE

Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 2 10 2 Totals 31 1 5 1
Stott ss 4 2 3 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 0 Marte rf 4 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 2 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 2 1 0 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 Ruf dh 3 0 1 0
Hall dh 4 0 1 0 Vogelbach ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 Canha lf-3b 2 0 0 1
Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 1 0 0 0
Vierling lf 4 0 1 0 Naquin lf 3 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 0 0 0 0
Guillorme ph-2b 4 0 1 0
Nido c 3 0 1 0
Philadelphia 100 000 000 1 2
New York 010 000 000 0 1

DP_Philadelphia 3, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, New York 5. 2B_Stott (10), Ruf (12), Marte (20). SB_Segura (10), Stott (5), Castellanos (6). SF_Bohm (8), Canha (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Suárez 7 3 1 1 2 4
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 0
Domínguez W,6-3 1 1 0 0 1 0
Robertson S,16-21 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Scherzer 7 9 1 1 0 6
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 2
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Givens L,6-3 1 0 1 0 0 1

HBP_Scherzer (Stott).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Marty Foster; Second, Ben May; Third, Ron Kulpa.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

T_2:54. A_38,467 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|19 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOT -...
8|19 MINDHUNTER #5 Meeting the Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories