Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

38

2

10

2

0

11 Stott ss

4

2

3

0

0

0

.219 READ MORE

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 2 10 2 0 11 Stott ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .219 Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .292 Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .256 Hall dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227 Vierling lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 3 5 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Marte rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Alonso 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .281 Ruf dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224 b-Vogelbach ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Canha lf-3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .262 McNeil 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Naquin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Escobar 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 a-Guillorme ph-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Nido c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .227

Philadelphia 100 000 000 1_2 10 0 New York 010 000 000 0_1 5 0

a-grounded out for Escobar in the 2nd. b-flied out for Ruf in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 9, New York 5. 2B_Stott (10), Ruf (12), Marte (20). RBIs_Bohm 2 (48), Canha (38). SB_Segura (10), Stott (5), Castellanos (6). SF_Bohm, Canha.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins 2, Segura, Hall, Bohm 2); New York 2 (Guillorme 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 9; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hoskins, Lindor, Canha. GIDP_Segura, Ruf, Nimmo.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Hoskins, Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Vierling, Realmuto, Vierling); New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez 7 3 1 1 2 4 93 3.52 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.59 Domínguez, W, 6-3 1 1 0 0 1 0 8 1.49 Robertson, S, 16-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.03

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer 7 9 1 1 0 6 98 1.93 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.20 Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.36 Givens, L, 6-3 1 0 1 0 0 1 13 3.63

IBB_off Domínguez (Alonso). HBP_Scherzer (Stott).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Marty Foster; Second, Ben May; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:54. A_38,467 (41,922).

