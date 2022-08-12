Trending:
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 10:29 pm
1 min read
      

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
38
2
10
2
0
11

Stott ss
4
2
3
0
0
0
.219

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 2 10 2 0 11
Stott ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .219
Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .292
Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .256
Hall dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274
Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Vierling lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 3 5
Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Marte rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Alonso 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .281
Ruf dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224
b-Vogelbach ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Canha lf-3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .262
McNeil 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Naquin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Escobar 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
a-Guillorme ph-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Nido c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .227
Philadelphia 100 000 000 1_2 10 0
New York 010 000 000 0_1 5 0

a-grounded out for Escobar in the 2nd. b-flied out for Ruf in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 9, New York 5. 2B_Stott (10), Ruf (12), Marte (20). RBIs_Bohm 2 (48), Canha (38). SB_Segura (10), Stott (5), Castellanos (6). SF_Bohm, Canha.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins 2, Segura, Hall, Bohm 2); New York 2 (Guillorme 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 9; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hoskins, Lindor, Canha. GIDP_Segura, Ruf, Nimmo.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Hoskins, Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Vierling, Realmuto, Vierling); New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez 7 3 1 1 2 4 93 3.52
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.59
Domínguez, W, 6-3 1 1 0 0 1 0 8 1.49
Robertson, S, 16-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.03
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 7 9 1 1 0 6 98 1.93
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.20
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.36
Givens, L, 6-3 1 0 1 0 0 1 13 3.63

IBB_off Domínguez (Alonso). HBP_Scherzer (Stott).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Marty Foster; Second, Ben May; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:54. A_38,467 (41,922).

Top Stories