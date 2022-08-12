Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
2
10
2
0
11
Stott ss
4
2
3
0
0
0
.219
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|2
|10
|2
|0
|11
|
|Stott ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Vierling lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|5
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|b-Vogelbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Canha lf-3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|McNeil 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Naquin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Escobar 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|a-Guillorme ph-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000
|1_2
|10
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|0_1
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Escobar in the 2nd. b-flied out for Ruf in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 9, New York 5. 2B_Stott (10), Ruf (12), Marte (20). RBIs_Bohm 2 (48), Canha (38). SB_Segura (10), Stott (5), Castellanos (6). SF_Bohm, Canha.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins 2, Segura, Hall, Bohm 2); New York 2 (Guillorme 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 9; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hoskins, Lindor, Canha. GIDP_Segura, Ruf, Nimmo.
DP_Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Hoskins, Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Vierling, Realmuto, Vierling); New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|93
|3.52
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.59
|Domínguez, W, 6-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|1.49
|Robertson, S, 16-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.03
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|7
|
|9
|1
|1
|0
|6
|98
|1.93
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.20
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.36
|Givens, L, 6-3
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.63
IBB_off Domínguez (Alonso). HBP_Scherzer (Stott).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Marty Foster; Second, Ben May; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:54. A_38,467 (41,922).
