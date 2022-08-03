Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
3
5
3
2
12
Schwarber lf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.202
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|12
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.247
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.258
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Arcia 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|a-Grossman ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030_3
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|000_1
|6
|0
a-doubled for Heredia in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (32), Grossman (1). HR_Castellanos (9), off McHugh; Arcia (7), off Wheeler. RBIs_Realmuto (47), Castellanos 2 (51), Arcia (25). SB_Vierling (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Stott); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Olson). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 4; Atlanta 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Schwarber, Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Acuña Jr..
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Stott, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 10-5
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|90
|2.69
|Domínguez, H, 13
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.64
|Alvarado, H, 9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.04
|Robertson, S, 15-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.18
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|101
|4.09
|Lee, H, 7
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|1.61
|McHugh, L, 2-2, BS, 0-5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|3.20
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0, Lee 1-0, McHugh 1-1. HBP_Morton 2 (Schwarber,Hall).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:40. A_30,380 (41,084).
