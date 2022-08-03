Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
3
5
3
2
12

Schwarber lf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.202

Totals 32 3 5 3 2 12
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .247
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296
Realmuto c 4 1 0 1 0 1 .259
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .258
Hall dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Vierling cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .210
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 10
Acuña Jr. rf-cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .300
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .172
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Arcia 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .247
Heredia cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .138
a-Grossman ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Philadelphia 000 000 030_3 5 0
Atlanta 000 010 000_1 6 0

a-doubled for Heredia in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (32), Grossman (1). HR_Castellanos (9), off McHugh; Arcia (7), off Wheeler. RBIs_Realmuto (47), Castellanos 2 (51), Arcia (25). SB_Vierling (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Stott); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Olson). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 4; Atlanta 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Schwarber, Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Acuña Jr..

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Stott, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 10-5 7 5 1 1 0 7 90 2.69
Domínguez, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 1.64
Alvarado, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.04
Robertson, S, 15-20 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.18
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 6 2-3 3 0 0 1 8 101 4.09
Lee, H, 7 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 15 1.61
McHugh, L, 2-2, BS, 0-5 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 10 3.20
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0, Lee 1-0, McHugh 1-1. HBP_Morton 2 (Schwarber,Hall).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:40. A_30,380 (41,084).

