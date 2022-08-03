Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia
Atlanta
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
...
READ MORE
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arcia 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grossman ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (32), Grossman (1). HR_Castellanos (9), Arcia (7). SB_Vierling (5).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler W,10-5
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Domínguez H,13
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarado H,9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson S,15-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Lee H,7
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|McHugh L,2-2 BS,0-5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Morton 2 (Schwarber,Hall).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:40. A_30,380 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.