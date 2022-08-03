Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 32 1 6 1 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 0 1 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 2 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Hall dh 3 0 1 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 Vierling cf 4 0 1 0 Arcia 2b 3 1 2 1 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Heredia cf 2 0 1 0 Grossman ph-rf 1 0 1 0

Philadelphia 000 000 030 — 3 Atlanta 000 010 000 — 1

DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (32), Grossman (1). HR_Castellanos (9), Arcia (7). SB_Vierling (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler W,10-5 7 5 1 1 0 7 Domínguez H,13 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Alvarado H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Robertson S,15-20 1 0 0 0 0 2

Atlanta Morton 6 2-3 3 0 0 1 8 Lee H,7 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 McHugh L,2-2 BS,0-5 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Morton 2 (Schwarber,Hall).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:40. A_30,380 (41,084).

