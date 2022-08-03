On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 3:19 pm
Philadelphia

Atlanta

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 32 1 6 1
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf-cf 3 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Realmuto c 4 1 0 1 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 2 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0
Hall dh 3 0 1 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0
Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Contreras c 3 0 0 0
Vierling cf 4 0 1 0 Arcia 2b 3 1 2 1
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Heredia cf 2 0 1 0
Grossman ph-rf 1 0 1 0
Philadelphia 000 000 030 3
Atlanta 000 010 000 1

DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (32), Grossman (1). HR_Castellanos (9), Arcia (7). SB_Vierling (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,10-5 7 5 1 1 0 7
Domínguez H,13 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Alvarado H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Robertson S,15-20 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Morton 6 2-3 3 0 0 1 8
Lee H,7 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
McHugh L,2-2 BS,0-5 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Morton 2 (Schwarber,Hall).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:40. A_30,380 (41,084).

Top Stories