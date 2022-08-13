Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1

Chicago
0
1
—
1
Philadelphia
2
2
—
4
First Half_1, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 12 (Carranza), 16th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Elliott, 1, 37th.
Second Half_3, Chicago, Mueller, 4 (Shaqiri), 49th; 4, Philadelphia, Carranza, 9, 53rd; 5, Philadelphia, Burke, 5 (Mbaizo), 82nd.
Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Spencer Richey; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.
Yellow Cards_Pineda, Chicago, 3rd; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 28th; Shaqiri, Chicago, 70th; Navarro, Chicago, 82nd; Burke, Philadelphia, 85th; Carranza, Philadelphia, 86th; Mbaizo, Philadelphia, 90th+1.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Brian Dunn, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Jeremy Scheer.
Lineups
Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic (André Reynolds II, 90th+1); Gaston Gimenez (Fabian Herbers, 66th), Federico Navarro, Xherdan Shaqiri (Javier Casas, 79th), Jairo Torres (Brian Gutierrez, 66th); Chris Mueller, Kacper Przybylko (Jhon Jader Duran, 66th).
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag (Paxten Aaronson, 86th), Jack McGlynn (Jose Martinez, 72nd); Julian Carranza (Quinn Sullivan, 86th), Mikael Uhre (Cory Burke, 72nd).
