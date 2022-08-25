Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Senzel 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Farmer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stubbs c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vierling rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa 3b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|010
|20x
|—
|4
LOB_Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Friedl (5), Stott (14). HR_Schwarber (35). SB_Stott (8). SF_Sosa (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunn L,1-2
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Detwiler
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Moreta
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola W,9-10
|9
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11
HBP_Nola (Friedl).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:36. A_21,123 (42,792).
