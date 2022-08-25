Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

Cincinnati

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Carahsoft: Agencies across the government are intently focused on cyber initiatives, driven in part by evolving threats and in part by the directives of the White House’s...

READ MORE

Cincinnati Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 29 4 7 4
Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1
Senzel 3b 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
K.Farmer dh 4 0 0 0 Stott ss 3 0 1 0
Solano 1b 4 0 1 0 Castellanos dh 4 0 0 0
Friedl cf 3 0 1 0 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0
Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 Stubbs c 3 1 1 0
Lopez 2b 3 0 1 0 Vierling rf 3 1 1 0
Barrero ss 3 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 3 1 2 0
Romine c 3 0 0 0 Sosa 3b 2 0 1 3
Cincinnati 000 000 000 0
Philadelphia 001 010 20x 4

LOB_Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Friedl (5), Stott (14). HR_Schwarber (35). SB_Stott (8). SF_Sosa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Dunn L,1-2 6 4 2 2 2 5
Detwiler 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Moreta 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Nola W,9-10 9 5 0 0 0 11

HBP_Nola (Friedl).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Mike Estabrook.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

T_2:36. A_21,123 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2022 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 TECHSPO London 2022 Technology Expo...
9|1 Q3 Deltek + ArchiSnapper Customer Town...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories