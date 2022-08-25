Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 5 0 0 11 Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Senzel 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245 K.Farmer dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Solano 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Friedl cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .180 Lopez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Barrero ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .171 Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 7 4 2 8 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .213 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Stott ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .229 Castellanos dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Stubbs c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .291 Vierling rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .223 Zimmer cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Sosa 3b 2 0 1 3 0 0 .203

Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 5 0 Philadelphia 001 010 20x_4 7 0

LOB_Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Friedl (5), Stott (14). HR_Schwarber (35), off Dunn. RBIs_Schwarber (73), Sosa 3 (15). SB_Stott (8). CS_Segura (2). SF_Sosa.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Lopez, Aquino 2, Fraley); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Segura). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Friedl.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunn, L, 1-2 6 4 2 2 2 5 92 5.12 Detwiler 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 16 3.65 Moreta 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.97

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 9-10 9 5 0 0 0 11 101 3.08

Inherited runners-scored_Moreta 1-0. HBP_Nola (Friedl).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:36. A_21,123 (42,792).

