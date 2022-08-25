Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
0
5
0
0
11
Fraley lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.239
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|0
|11
|
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Senzel 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|K.Farmer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|2
|8
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Stubbs c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Vierling rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Zimmer cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Sosa 3b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.203
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|010
|20x_4
|7
|0
LOB_Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Friedl (5), Stott (14). HR_Schwarber (35), off Dunn. RBIs_Schwarber (73), Sosa 3 (15). SB_Stott (8). CS_Segura (2). SF_Sosa.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Lopez, Aquino 2, Fraley); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Segura). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Friedl.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn, L, 1-2
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|92
|5.12
|Detwiler
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|3.65
|Moreta
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.97
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 9-10
|9
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11
|101
|3.08
Inherited runners-scored_Moreta 1-0. HBP_Nola (Friedl).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:36. A_21,123 (42,792).
