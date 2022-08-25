Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
0
5
0
0
11

Fraley lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.239

READ MORE
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 5 0 0 11
Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Senzel 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
K.Farmer dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Solano 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Friedl cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .180
Lopez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Barrero ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .171
Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 7 4 2 8
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .213
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Stott ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .229
Castellanos dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Stubbs c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .291
Vierling rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .223
Zimmer cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Sosa 3b 2 0 1 3 0 0 .203
Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 5 0
Philadelphia 001 010 20x_4 7 0

LOB_Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Friedl (5), Stott (14). HR_Schwarber (35), off Dunn. RBIs_Schwarber (73), Sosa 3 (15). SB_Stott (8). CS_Segura (2). SF_Sosa.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Lopez, Aquino 2, Fraley); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Segura). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

Runners moved up_Friedl.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunn, L, 1-2 6 4 2 2 2 5 92 5.12
Detwiler 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 16 3.65
Moreta 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.97
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 9-10 9 5 0 0 0 11 101 3.08

Inherited runners-scored_Moreta 1-0. HBP_Nola (Friedl).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:36. A_21,123 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2022 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 TECHSPO London 2022 Technology Expo...
9|1 Q3 Deltek + ArchiSnapper Customer Town...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories