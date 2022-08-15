Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|
|Stott ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Fraley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solano dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Philadelphia
|003
|010
|000
|—
|4
|Cincinnati
|020
|000
|010
|—
|3
DP_Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Segura (5), Sosa (6), Realmuto (17), K.Farmer (21), Almora Jr. (10). HR_Fraley (4). SB_Marsh (1), Reynolds (5), Stott (6), Castellanos (7), Realmuto (15).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Syndergaard W,2-0
|7
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Robertson H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Domínguez S,9-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor L,1-10
|5
|
|10
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Gibaut
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Cessa
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Syndergaard pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP_Minor.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:53. A_14,635 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.