Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 9:53 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

Philadelphia Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 4 12 4 Totals 34 3 9 3
Stott ss 5 0 3 0 Fraley lf 4 1 1 1
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Solano dh 4 0 1 0
Bohm dh 5 1 1 0 K.Farmer 3b 4 0 3 0
Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 5 1 1 1 Almora Jr. cf 4 1 1 0
Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 Reynolds 2b 4 1 1 0
Sosa 3b 4 0 2 3 Aquino rf 4 0 1 0
Marsh cf 4 0 1 0 Barrero ss 3 0 0 0
Vierling lf 4 0 0 0 Papierski c 3 0 1 2
Philadelphia 003 010 000 4
Cincinnati 020 000 010 3

DP_Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Segura (5), Sosa (6), Realmuto (17), K.Farmer (21), Almora Jr. (10). HR_Fraley (4). SB_Marsh (1), Reynolds (5), Stott (6), Castellanos (7), Realmuto (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Syndergaard W,2-0 7 8 3 3 0 6
Robertson H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Domínguez S,9-10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Minor L,1-10 5 10 4 4 1 4
Gibaut 1 1 0 0 2 3
Cessa 2 0 0 0 0 0
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 2

Syndergaard pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Minor.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:53. A_14,635 (42,319).

