Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|4
|3
|9
|
|Stott ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Bohm dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.200
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Vierling lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|0
|8
|
|Fraley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Solano dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.136
|Philadelphia
|003
|010
|000_4
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|020
|000
|010_3
|9
|0
LOB_Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Segura (5), Sosa (6), Realmuto (17), K.Farmer (21), Almora Jr. (10). HR_Fraley (4), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Castellanos (55), Sosa 3 (12), Papierski 2 (4), Fraley (10). SB_Marsh (1), Reynolds (5), Stott (6), Castellanos (7), Realmuto (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Castellanos 3, Segura, Vierling, Marsh 2); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 15; Cincinnati 2 for 5.
GIDP_Barrero, Votto.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Sosa, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 2-0
|7
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|6
|77
|4.50
|Robertson, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.99
|Domínguez, S, 9-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.45
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 1-10
|5
|
|10
|4
|4
|1
|4
|105
|6.31
|Gibaut
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|28
|6.06
|Cessa
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5.50
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.56
WP_Minor.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:53. A_14,635 (42,319).
