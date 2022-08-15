Trending:
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 4 12 4 3 9
Stott ss 5 0 3 0 0 0 .225
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .249
Bohm dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .287
Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 1 1 .261
Castellanos rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .258
Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .278
Sosa 3b 4 0 2 3 0 0 .200
Marsh cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Vierling lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 9 3 0 8
Fraley lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .247
Solano dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .310
K.Farmer 3b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .268
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Almora Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .227
Reynolds 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .251
Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .184
Barrero ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Papierski c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .136
Philadelphia 003 010 000_4 12 0
Cincinnati 020 000 010_3 9 0

LOB_Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Segura (5), Sosa (6), Realmuto (17), K.Farmer (21), Almora Jr. (10). HR_Fraley (4), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Castellanos (55), Sosa 3 (12), Papierski 2 (4), Fraley (10). SB_Marsh (1), Reynolds (5), Stott (6), Castellanos (7), Realmuto (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Castellanos 3, Segura, Vierling, Marsh 2); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 15; Cincinnati 2 for 5.

GIDP_Barrero, Votto.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Sosa, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, W, 2-0 7 8 3 3 0 6 77 4.50
Robertson, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.99
Domínguez, S, 9-10 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.45
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 1-10 5 10 4 4 1 4 105 6.31
Gibaut 1 1 0 0 2 3 28 6.06
Cessa 2 0 0 0 0 0 18 5.50
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 5.56

WP_Minor.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:53. A_14,635 (42,319).

Top Stories