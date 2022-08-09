Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

Miami

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

1

5

1

4

12 Wendle 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.257 READ MORE

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 4 12 Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Cooper dh 2 0 1 0 2 1 .275 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 De La Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Bleday lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .218 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Leblanc 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .419 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205 Burdick cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 8 4 2 6 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .207 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .294 Realmuto c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .268 Castellanos dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .257 Segura 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .283 Vierling rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Sosa ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231

Miami 000 100 000_1 5 1 Philadelphia 100 210 00x_4 8 1

E_De La Cruz (5), Hoskins (8). LOB_Miami 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Aguilar (17), Cooper (23), Realmuto (16), Hoskins (21), Schwarber (15). HR_Bleday (2), off Wheeler; Realmuto (13), off Garrett; Segura (7), off Garrett. RBIs_Bleday (2), Realmuto 2 (54), Segura (20), Bohm (46). SB_Castellanos (5). CS_Bohm (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (De La Cruz 3); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Bohm). RISP_Miami 0 for 3; Philadelphia 2 for 6.

LIDP_Vierling. GIDP_Stallings, Hoskins, Vierling.

DP_Miami 3 (Leblanc, Wendle, Aguilar; Wendle, Aguilar; Wendle, Rojas, Wendle); Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Segura, Hoskins).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garrett, L, 2-6 4 2-3 8 4 3 0 3 82 4.02 Bender 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.44 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.90 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 6.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 11-5 6 5 1 1 3 8 109 2.63 Alvarado, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.73 Robertson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.08 Domínguez, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.56

Inherited runners-scored_Bender 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:46. A_22,087 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.