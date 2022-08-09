Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
1
5
1
4
12
Wendle 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.257
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|4
|12
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Cooper dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.275
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Bleday lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.218
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Leblanc 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.419
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Burdick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|2
|6
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Castellanos dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Miami
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|210
|00x_4
|8
|1
E_De La Cruz (5), Hoskins (8). LOB_Miami 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Aguilar (17), Cooper (23), Realmuto (16), Hoskins (21), Schwarber (15). HR_Bleday (2), off Wheeler; Realmuto (13), off Garrett; Segura (7), off Garrett. RBIs_Bleday (2), Realmuto 2 (54), Segura (20), Bohm (46). SB_Castellanos (5). CS_Bohm (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (De La Cruz 3); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Bohm). RISP_Miami 0 for 3; Philadelphia 2 for 6.
LIDP_Vierling. GIDP_Stallings, Hoskins, Vierling.
DP_Miami 3 (Leblanc, Wendle, Aguilar; Wendle, Aguilar; Wendle, Rojas, Wendle); Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Segura, Hoskins).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, L, 2-6
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|3
|0
|3
|82
|4.02
|Bender
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.44
|Bleier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.90
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 11-5
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|109
|2.63
|Alvarado, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.73
|Robertson, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.08
|Domínguez, S, 7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.56
Inherited runners-scored_Bender 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:46. A_22,087 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.