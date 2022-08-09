Trending:
Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 11:05 pm
< a min read
      

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
1
5
1
4
12

Wendle 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.257

Totals 32 1 5 1 4 12
Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Cooper dh 2 0 1 0 2 1 .275
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
De La Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Bleday lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .218
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Leblanc 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .419
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205
Burdick cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 8 4 2 6
Schwarber lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .207
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .294
Realmuto c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .268
Castellanos dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Segura 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .283
Vierling rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Sosa ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Miami 000 100 000_1 5 1
Philadelphia 100 210 00x_4 8 1

E_De La Cruz (5), Hoskins (8). LOB_Miami 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Aguilar (17), Cooper (23), Realmuto (16), Hoskins (21), Schwarber (15). HR_Bleday (2), off Wheeler; Realmuto (13), off Garrett; Segura (7), off Garrett. RBIs_Bleday (2), Realmuto 2 (54), Segura (20), Bohm (46). SB_Castellanos (5). CS_Bohm (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (De La Cruz 3); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Bohm). RISP_Miami 0 for 3; Philadelphia 2 for 6.

LIDP_Vierling. GIDP_Stallings, Hoskins, Vierling.

DP_Miami 3 (Leblanc, Wendle, Aguilar; Wendle, Aguilar; Wendle, Rojas, Wendle); Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Segura, Hoskins).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garrett, L, 2-6 4 2-3 8 4 3 0 3 82 4.02
Bender 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.44
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.90
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 6.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 11-5 6 5 1 1 3 8 109 2.63
Alvarado, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.73
Robertson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.08
Domínguez, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.56

Inherited runners-scored_Bender 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:46. A_22,087 (42,792).

Top Stories