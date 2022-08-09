Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

Miami
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bleday lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Castellanos dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Leblanc 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Burdick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|210
|00x
|—
|4
E_De La Cruz (5), Hoskins (8). DP_Miami 3, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Aguilar (17), Cooper (23), Realmuto (16), Hoskins (21), Schwarber (15). HR_Bleday (2), Realmuto (13), Segura (7). SB_Castellanos (5).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garrett L,2-6
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|3
|0
|3
|Bender
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bleier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler W,11-5
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Alvarado H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Robertson H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Domínguez S,7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:46. A_22,087 (42,792).
