Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 11:05 pm
< a min read
      

Miami

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in...

READ MORE

Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 29 4 8 4
Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 0
Cooper dh 2 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 1
De La Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 2 2
Bleday lf 3 1 1 1 Castellanos dh 2 0 0 0
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 1 2 1
Leblanc 3b 4 0 1 0 Vierling rf 3 0 0 0
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 Sosa ss 3 0 0 0
Burdick cf 4 0 1 0 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0
Miami 000 100 000 1
Philadelphia 100 210 00x 4

E_De La Cruz (5), Hoskins (8). DP_Miami 3, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Aguilar (17), Cooper (23), Realmuto (16), Hoskins (21), Schwarber (15). HR_Bleday (2), Realmuto (13), Segura (7). SB_Castellanos (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Garrett L,2-6 4 2-3 8 4 3 0 3
Bender 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,11-5 6 5 1 1 3 8
Alvarado H,10 1 0 0 0 1 2
Robertson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Domínguez S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:46. A_22,087 (42,792).

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|16 North Carolina Digital Government...
8|16 Diving into Digital Equity: Get Your...
8|16 Data Management as a Money Saver for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories