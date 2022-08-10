Trending:
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 9:59 pm
Miami

Philadelphia

Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 31 4 8 4
Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 3 2
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Cooper dh 3 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0
Hamilton pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 1
Bleday lf 3 2 3 1 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0
Leblanc 3b 4 0 2 1 Vierling rf 0 0 0 0
De La Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 Hall dh 3 0 0 0
Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0
Stallings c 3 0 1 1 Stott ss 2 2 1 0
Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 Marsh cf 3 0 1 1
Burdick cf 3 0 0 0
Miami 010 100 010 3
Philadelphia 000 001 03x 4

DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Miami 5, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Cooper (24), Bleday (4), Schwarber (16). 3B_Bleday (1). SB_Schwarber (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara L,10-5 7 2-3 8 4 4 1 4
Bender 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Syndergaard 6 6 2 2 2 4
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bellatti W,3-3 1 3 1 1 0 0
Domínguez S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:38. A_23,021 (42,792).

Top Stories