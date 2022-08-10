Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Miami
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hamilton pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bleday lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leblanc 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Vierling rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stott ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Burdick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|010
|100
|010
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|03x
|—
|4
DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Miami 5, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Cooper (24), Bleday (4), Schwarber (16). 3B_Bleday (1). SB_Schwarber (6).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara L,10-5
|7
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Bender
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Syndergaard
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellatti W,3-3
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Domínguez S,8-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:38. A_23,021 (42,792).
