Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 9:59 pm
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 9 3 2 6
Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Cooper dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276
1-Hamilton pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .077
Bleday lf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .259
Leblanc 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .429
De La Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .146
Stallings c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .206
a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Burdick cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 8 4 1 4
Schwarber lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .212
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Realmuto c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .268
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Vierling rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Hall dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .284
Stott ss 2 2 1 0 1 0 .206
Marsh cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Miami 010 100 010_3 9 0
Philadelphia 000 001 03x_4 8 0

a-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 5, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Cooper (24), Bleday (4), Schwarber (16). 3B_Bleday (1). RBIs_Stallings (26), Leblanc (2), Bleday (3), Schwarber 2 (69), Marsh (2), Realmuto (55). SB_Schwarber (6). CS_Rojas (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Burdick, Leblanc, De La Cruz); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Bohm, Realmuto). RISP_Miami 3 for 9; Philadelphia 3 for 9.

LIDP_Hoskins. GIDP_Díaz.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Leblanc, Rojas); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Hoskins, Castellanos; Hoskins, Stott).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, L, 10-5 7 2-3 8 4 4 1 4 91 2.01
Bender 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.38
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard 6 6 2 2 2 4 95 4.91
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.14
Bellatti, W, 3-3 1 3 1 1 0 0 12 3.62
Domínguez, S, 8-9 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.52

Inherited runners-scored_Bender 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:38. A_23,021 (42,792).

Top Stories