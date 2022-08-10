Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
3
9
3
2
6
Wendle 2b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.257
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|2
|6
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|1-Hamilton pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Bleday lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Leblanc 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.429
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Burdick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|1
|4
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Vierling rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Stott ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Miami
|010
|100
|010_3
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|03x_4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 8th.
LOB_Miami 5, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Cooper (24), Bleday (4), Schwarber (16). 3B_Bleday (1). RBIs_Stallings (26), Leblanc (2), Bleday (3), Schwarber 2 (69), Marsh (2), Realmuto (55). SB_Schwarber (6). CS_Rojas (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Burdick, Leblanc, De La Cruz); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Bohm, Realmuto). RISP_Miami 3 for 9; Philadelphia 3 for 9.
LIDP_Hoskins. GIDP_Díaz.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Leblanc, Rojas); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Hoskins, Castellanos; Hoskins, Stott).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 10-5
|7
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|91
|2.01
|Bender
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.38
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|95
|4.91
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.14
|Bellatti, W, 3-3
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.62
|Domínguez, S, 8-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.52
Inherited runners-scored_Bender 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:38. A_23,021 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.