Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|4
|11
|3
|0
|2
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|García ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Hernandez dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Palacios rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Franco 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Hernández 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|19
|5
|7
|5
|0
|3
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Bohm 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.297
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Castellanos rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Hall dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Segura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Stott ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Marsh cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Washington
|110
|02_4
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|104
|0x_5
|7
|0
E_Voit (4). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Robles (8). HR_Hoskins (21), off Espino; Bohm (8), off Espino. RBIs_Voit (49), Hernández (22), Hernandez (38), Hoskins 2 (50), Bohm 3 (44). SB_Franco (1), Thomas (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Palacios 2, García); Philadelphia 0. RISP_Washington 4 for 10; Philadelphia 2 for 2.
GIDP_Marsh.
DP_Washington 1 (Franco, García, Voit); Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos, Realmuto, Castellanos).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, L, 0-4
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|71
|4.20
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 1-0
|5
|
|11
|4
|4
|0
|2
|79
|7.20
WP_Syndergaard.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_1:39. A_35,393 (42,792).
Copyright
