Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 11:14 pm
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 4 11 3 0 2
Robles cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .236
García ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .293
Voit 1b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .229
Hernandez dh 3 0 2 1 0 0 .275
Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Thomas lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Palacios rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Franco 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .229
Hernández 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .240
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 19 5 7 5 0 3
Schwarber lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .203
Hoskins 1b 2 2 2 2 0 0 .251
Bohm 3b 2 1 1 3 0 0 .297
Realmuto c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Castellanos rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Hall dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Segura 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Stott ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .198
Marsh cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500
Washington 110 02_4 11 1
Philadelphia 104 0x_5 7 0

E_Voit (4). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Robles (8). HR_Hoskins (21), off Espino; Bohm (8), off Espino. RBIs_Voit (49), Hernández (22), Hernandez (38), Hoskins 2 (50), Bohm 3 (44). SB_Franco (1), Thomas (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Palacios 2, García); Philadelphia 0. RISP_Washington 4 for 10; Philadelphia 2 for 2.

GIDP_Marsh.

DP_Washington 1 (Franco, García, Voit); Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos, Realmuto, Castellanos).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino, L, 0-4 4 7 5 5 0 3 71 4.20
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, W, 1-0 5 11 4 4 0 2 79 7.20

WP_Syndergaard.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_1:39. A_35,393 (42,792).

Top Stories