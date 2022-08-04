Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

Washington
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|25
|4
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|19
|5
|7
|5
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|García ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bohm 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Hernandez dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hall dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Palacios rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stott ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Marsh cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Washington
|110
|02
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|104
|0x
|—
|5
E_Voit (4). DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Robles (8). HR_Hoskins (21), Bohm (8). SB_Franco (1), Thomas (3).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino L,0-4
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Syndergaard W,1-0
|5
|
|11
|4
|4
|0
|2
WP_Syndergaard.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_1:39. A_35,393 (42,792).
