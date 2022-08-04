Trending:
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 11:14 pm
Washington

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 4 11 3 Totals 19 5 7 5
Robles cf 3 1 2 0 Schwarber lf 3 1 1 0
García ss 3 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 2 2 2 2
Voit 1b 3 1 2 1 Bohm 3b 2 1 1 3
Hernandez dh 3 0 2 1 Realmuto c 2 0 0 0
Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 2 0 0 0
Thomas lf 3 0 1 0 Hall dh 2 0 1 0
Palacios rf 3 0 0 0 Segura 2b 2 0 0 0
Franco 3b 2 1 1 0 Stott ss 2 0 1 0
Hernández 2b 2 0 1 1 Marsh cf 2 1 1 0
Washington 110 02 4
Philadelphia 104 0x 5

E_Voit (4). DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Robles (8). HR_Hoskins (21), Bohm (8). SB_Franco (1), Thomas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Espino L,0-4 4 7 5 5 0 3
Philadelphia
Syndergaard W,1-0 5 11 4 4 0 2

WP_Syndergaard.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_1:39. A_35,393 (42,792).

