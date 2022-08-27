On Air: Motley Fool Money
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 9:22 pm
Totals 31 0 6 0 2 12
Newman 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .272
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Gamel dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .198
Madris 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .174
Allen rf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .193
Marcano lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .215
Heineman c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 7 6 5 12
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .213
Maton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .247
Bohm 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .293
Harper dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .319
Realmuto c 4 0 1 3 0 2 .272
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .268
Vierling rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Stott ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Segura 2b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .287
Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .222
Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 6 1
Philadelphia 321 000 00x_6 7 0

E_Heineman (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Madris (6), Realmuto (22), Segura (6). HR_Castellanos (13), off Beede. RBIs_Realmuto 3 (64), Hoskins (65), Bohm (59), Castellanos (61). SB_Segura (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Heineman, Reynolds); Philadelphia 6 (Stott, Schwarber, Marsh, Realmuto 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Bohm, Harper, Hoskins. GIDP_Reynolds.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede, L, 1-4 3 5 6 6 3 5 74 4.88
De Jong 3 2 0 0 2 2 43 2.01
Stout 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.17
Vieaux 1 0 0 0 0 3 21 10.38
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 9-5 7 6 0 0 1 9 103 4.08
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.82

IBB_off Beede (Harper), off De Jong (Harper). HBP_Beede 2 (Hoskins,Segura).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:59. A_37,105 (42,792).

