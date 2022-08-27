Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
0
6
0
2
12
Newman 2b
3
0
1
0
1
1
.272
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|2
|12
|
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Madris 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.174
|Allen rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Marcano lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|5
|12
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Maton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Harper dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.319
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.272
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Vierling rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Segura 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|321
|000
|00x_6
|7
|0
E_Heineman (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Madris (6), Realmuto (22), Segura (6). HR_Castellanos (13), off Beede. RBIs_Realmuto 3 (64), Hoskins (65), Bohm (59), Castellanos (61). SB_Segura (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Heineman, Reynolds); Philadelphia 6 (Stott, Schwarber, Marsh, Realmuto 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Bohm, Harper, Hoskins. GIDP_Reynolds.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede, L, 1-4
|3
|
|5
|6
|6
|3
|5
|74
|4.88
|De Jong
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|43
|2.01
|Stout
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.17
|Vieaux
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|10.38
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 9-5
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|9
|103
|4.08
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.82
IBB_off Beede (Harper), off De Jong (Harper). HBP_Beede 2 (Hoskins,Segura).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:59. A_37,105 (42,792).
