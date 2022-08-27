On Air: Motley Fool Money
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 9:22 pm
< a min read
      

Pittsburgh

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

Pittsburgh Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 6 0 Totals 31 6 7 6
Newman 2b 3 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 Maton lf 0 0 0 0
Gamel dh 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 1
Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 Harper dh 2 1 1 0
Madris 1b 3 0 1 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 3
Allen rf 3 0 2 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1
Marcano lf 3 0 1 0 Vierling rf 0 0 0 0
Heineman c 3 0 0 0 Stott ss 4 0 0 0
Segura 2b 2 1 1 0
Marsh cf 4 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0
Philadelphia 321 000 00x 6

E_Heineman (3). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Madris (6), Realmuto (22), Segura (6). HR_Castellanos (13). SB_Segura (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Beede L,1-4 3 5 6 6 3 5
De Jong 3 2 0 0 2 2
Stout 1 0 0 0 0 2
Vieaux 1 0 0 0 0 3
Philadelphia
Gibson W,9-5 7 6 0 0 1 9
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 1
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Beede 2 (Hoskins,Segura).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:59. A_37,105 (42,792).

