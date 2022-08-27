Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Madris 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Allen rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Marcano lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vierling rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Segura 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Philadelphia
|321
|000
|00x
|—
|6
E_Heineman (3). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Madris (6), Realmuto (22), Segura (6). HR_Castellanos (13). SB_Segura (12).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beede L,1-4
|3
|
|5
|6
|6
|3
|5
|De Jong
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Stout
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vieaux
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson W,9-5
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Beede 2 (Hoskins,Segura).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:59. A_37,105 (42,792).
