Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 10:42 pm
1 min read
      

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
5
10
5
2
10

India 2b
3
0
1
1
0
1
.245

READ MORE
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 10 5 2 10
India 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .245
b-Friedl ph-cf 1 0 0 1 0 1 .227
Senzel cf-2b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .245
K.Farmer 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .265
Solano 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .335
Aquino rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .178
Fairchild lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .094
Romine c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Lopez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .284
Barrero ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .179
Robinson c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .500
a-Fraley ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 15 7 5 2
Schwarber dh 4 0 1 1 1 0 .212
Hoskins 1b 4 0 2 3 1 0 .247
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .292
Realmuto c 5 1 3 1 0 0 .273
Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .268
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Stott ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .228
Segura 2b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .289
Maton lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .313
c-Muñoz ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Vierling cf-rf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .221
Cincinnati 010 110 110_5 10 1
Philadelphia 024 000 10x_7 15 1

a-doubled for Robinson in the 7th. b-sacrificed for India in the 7th. c-grounded out for Maton in the 8th.

E_K.Farmer (8), Muñoz (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 13. 2B_India (13), Fraley (5), Lopez (4), Realmuto (21), Stott (13). 3B_Vierling (1). HR_Fairchild (2), off Sánchez; K.Farmer (7), off Sánchez; Realmuto (14), off Zeuch. RBIs_Fairchild (2), K.Farmer (56), India (27), Friedl (12), Lopez (3), Vierling (20), Hoskins 3 (63), Realmuto (60), Schwarber (72), Bohm (58). SF_Friedl.

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF and USPTO about how they plan to make data accessible and trusted while maintaining governance.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, Barrero); Philadelphia 6 (Bohm, Maton 2, Realmuto 2, Muñoz). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; Philadelphia 6 for 16.

GIDP_K.Farmer, Castellanos.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, India, Solano); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zeuch, L, 0-3 2 2-3 7 6 6 4 0 81 15.19
Warren 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 33 6.47
Kuhnel 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 5.49
Sanmartin 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 0 21 7.23
Detwiler 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sánchez, W, 2-1 6 6 3 3 0 7 83 3.94
Nelson, H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 22 4.91
Bellatti, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.73
Brogdon, H, 5 1 2 1 1 0 2 16 2.73
Robertson, S, 18-24 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 3-2, Sanmartin 2-0, Bellatti 2-0. HBP_Zeuch (Bohm). WP_Robertson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:16. A_24,400 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|31 FUN with the FAR℠ Season 9
8|31 Understanding Your FEHB & Medicare...
8|31 Cloudera DataFlow Roadshow
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories