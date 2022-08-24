Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5

Cincinnati

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 10 5 2 10 India 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .245 b-Friedl ph-cf 1 0 0 1 0 1 .227 Senzel cf-2b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .245 K.Farmer 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .265 Solano 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .335 Aquino rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .178 Fairchild lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .094 Romine c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Lopez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .284 Barrero ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .179 Robinson c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .500 a-Fraley ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .248

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 15 7 5 2 Schwarber dh 4 0 1 1 1 0 .212 Hoskins 1b 4 0 2 3 1 0 .247 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .292 Realmuto c 5 1 3 1 0 0 .273 Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .268 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Stott ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .228 Segura 2b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .289 Maton lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .313 c-Muñoz ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Vierling cf-rf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .221

Cincinnati 010 110 110_5 10 1 Philadelphia 024 000 10x_7 15 1

a-doubled for Robinson in the 7th. b-sacrificed for India in the 7th. c-grounded out for Maton in the 8th.

E_K.Farmer (8), Muñoz (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 13. 2B_India (13), Fraley (5), Lopez (4), Realmuto (21), Stott (13). 3B_Vierling (1). HR_Fairchild (2), off Sánchez; K.Farmer (7), off Sánchez; Realmuto (14), off Zeuch. RBIs_Fairchild (2), K.Farmer (56), India (27), Friedl (12), Lopez (3), Vierling (20), Hoskins 3 (63), Realmuto (60), Schwarber (72), Bohm (58). SF_Friedl.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, Barrero); Philadelphia 6 (Bohm, Maton 2, Realmuto 2, Muñoz). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; Philadelphia 6 for 16.

GIDP_K.Farmer, Castellanos.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, India, Solano); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zeuch, L, 0-3 2 2-3 7 6 6 4 0 81 15.19 Warren 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 33 6.47 Kuhnel 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 5.49 Sanmartin 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 0 21 7.23 Detwiler 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sánchez, W, 2-1 6 6 3 3 0 7 83 3.94 Nelson, H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 22 4.91 Bellatti, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.73 Brogdon, H, 5 1 2 1 1 0 2 16 2.73 Robertson, S, 18-24 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 3-2, Sanmartin 2-0, Bellatti 2-0. HBP_Zeuch (Bohm). WP_Robertson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:16. A_24,400 (42,792).

