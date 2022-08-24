Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
5
10
5
2
10
India 2b
3
0
1
1
0
1
.245
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|2
|10
|
|India 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|b-Friedl ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Senzel cf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|K.Farmer 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Fairchild lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.094
|Romine c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Lopez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Barrero ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Robinson c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|a-Fraley ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|15
|7
|5
|2
|
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.212
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.247
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Stott ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Segura 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Maton lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|c-Muñoz ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Vierling cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Cincinnati
|010
|110
|110_5
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|024
|000
|10x_7
|15
|1
a-doubled for Robinson in the 7th. b-sacrificed for India in the 7th. c-grounded out for Maton in the 8th.
E_K.Farmer (8), Muñoz (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 13. 2B_India (13), Fraley (5), Lopez (4), Realmuto (21), Stott (13). 3B_Vierling (1). HR_Fairchild (2), off Sánchez; K.Farmer (7), off Sánchez; Realmuto (14), off Zeuch. RBIs_Fairchild (2), K.Farmer (56), India (27), Friedl (12), Lopez (3), Vierling (20), Hoskins 3 (63), Realmuto (60), Schwarber (72), Bohm (58). SF_Friedl.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, Barrero); Philadelphia 6 (Bohm, Maton 2, Realmuto 2, Muñoz). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; Philadelphia 6 for 16.
GIDP_K.Farmer, Castellanos.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, India, Solano); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zeuch, L, 0-3
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|4
|0
|81
|15.19
|Warren
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|6.47
|Kuhnel
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5.49
|Sanmartin
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|7.23
|Detwiler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, W, 2-1
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|83
|3.94
|Nelson, H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|4.91
|Bellatti, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.73
|Brogdon, H, 5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|2.73
|Robertson, S, 18-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored_Warren 3-2, Sanmartin 2-0, Bellatti 2-0. HBP_Zeuch (Bohm). WP_Robertson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:16. A_24,400 (42,792).
