Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5

Cincinnati
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|15
|7
|
|India 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Friedl ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Senzel cf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|K.Farmer 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fairchild lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stott ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Romine c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Lopez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Maton lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Barrero ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Muñoz ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robinson c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vierling cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Fraley ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|010
|110
|110
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|024
|000
|10x
|—
|7
E_K.Farmer (8), Muñoz (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 13. 2B_India (13), Fraley (5), Lopez (4), Realmuto (21), Stott (13). 3B_Vierling (1). HR_Fairchild (2), K.Farmer (7), Realmuto (14). SF_Friedl (4).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zeuch L,0-3
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|4
|0
|Warren
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kuhnel
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanmartin
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Detwiler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez W,2-1
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Nelson H,2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bellatti H,6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brogdon H,5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Robertson S,18-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Zeuch (Bohm). WP_Robertson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:16. A_24,400 (42,792).
