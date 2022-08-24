Trending:
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 10:42 pm
< a min read
      

Cincinnati Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 38 7 15 7
India 2b 3 0 1 1 Schwarber dh 4 0 1 1
Friedl ph-cf 1 0 0 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 2 3
Senzel cf-2b 3 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 1
K.Farmer 3b 5 1 1 1 Realmuto c 5 1 3 1
Solano 1b 4 0 2 0 Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0
Aquino rf 4 1 0 0 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0
Fairchild lf 3 1 1 1 Stott ss 4 1 1 0
Romine c 1 0 0 0 Segura 2b 5 2 3 0
Lopez dh 4 0 1 1 Maton lf 3 1 0 0
Barrero ss 4 1 1 0 Muñoz ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Robinson c 2 1 1 0 Vierling cf-rf 3 2 2 1
Fraley ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Cincinnati 010 110 110 5
Philadelphia 024 000 10x 7

E_K.Farmer (8), Muñoz (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 13. 2B_India (13), Fraley (5), Lopez (4), Realmuto (21), Stott (13). 3B_Vierling (1). HR_Fairchild (2), K.Farmer (7), Realmuto (14). SF_Friedl (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Zeuch L,0-3 2 2-3 7 6 6 4 0
Warren 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2
Kuhnel 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Sanmartin 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 0
Detwiler 1 1 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Sánchez W,2-1 6 6 3 3 0 7
Nelson H,2 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Bellatti H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brogdon H,5 1 2 1 1 0 2
Robertson S,18-24 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Zeuch (Bohm). WP_Robertson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:16. A_24,400 (42,792).

Top Stories