Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 6

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
6
11
6
4
10
India 2b
5
1
1
0
0
0
.244
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|K.Farmer 3b-1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|1-Lopez pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Solano dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|2-Friedl pr-dh
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.183
|Fairchild lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.069
|Barrero ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.175
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|6
|3
|9
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Muñoz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|a-Stott ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Vierling cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Sosa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|b-Maton ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.345
|Cincinnati
|000
|003
|012_6
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|004
|102_7
|7
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Muñoz in the 9th. b-singled for Sosa in the 9th.
1-ran for Moustakas in the 8th. 2-ran for Solano in the 8th.
E_Senzel (3), Sosa (4). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Solano (10), India (12), Moustakas (12), Aquino (5), Sosa (7), Stott (12). 3B_Friedl (3), Realmuto (5). HR_Vierling (5), off Gibaut. RBIs_Moustakas (25), Aquino 2 (15), Barrero (7), Friedl 2 (11), Bohm (57), Realmuto 2 (59), Castellanos (59), Vierling (19), Maton (11). CS_Aquino (2). S_Senzel.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Romine 5, Aquino); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Muñoz). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 15; Philadelphia 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Segura.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo
|5
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|5
|82
|4.35
|B.Farmer
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.15
|Gibaut
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|5.79
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.17
|Díaz, L, 4-2, BS, 5-9
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|19
|1.88
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|5
|99
|3.38
|Plassmeyer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Alvarado, H, 13
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|28
|4.34
|Hand, W, 3-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.91
Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 1-1, Plassmeyer 3-0. HBP_Lodolo (Realmuto). WP_Lodolo.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:12. A_20,220 (42,792).
