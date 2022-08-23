Trending:
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 6

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 10:39 pm
1 min read
      

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
37
6
11
6
4
10

India 2b
5
1
1
0
0
0
.244

Senzel cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .244
K.Farmer 3b-1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .266
Moustakas 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .214
1-Lopez pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .286
Solano dh 4 0 3 0 0 0 .331
2-Friedl pr-dh 1 0 1 2 0 0 .229
Aquino rf 4 0 2 2 1 2 .183
Fairchild lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .069
Barrero ss 2 0 0 1 2 1 .175
Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .194
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 7 6 3 9
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .244
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .292
Realmuto c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .268
Castellanos dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .267
Segura 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .283
Muñoz rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208
a-Stott ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .228
Vierling cf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .215
Sosa ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .199
b-Maton ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .345
Cincinnati 000 003 012_6 11 1
Philadelphia 000 004 102_7 7 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Muñoz in the 9th. b-singled for Sosa in the 9th.

1-ran for Moustakas in the 8th. 2-ran for Solano in the 8th.

E_Senzel (3), Sosa (4). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Solano (10), India (12), Moustakas (12), Aquino (5), Sosa (7), Stott (12). 3B_Friedl (3), Realmuto (5). HR_Vierling (5), off Gibaut. RBIs_Moustakas (25), Aquino 2 (15), Barrero (7), Friedl 2 (11), Bohm (57), Realmuto 2 (59), Castellanos (59), Vierling (19), Maton (11). CS_Aquino (2). S_Senzel.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Romine 5, Aquino); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Muñoz). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 15; Philadelphia 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Segura.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lodolo 5 1-3 3 4 4 2 5 82 4.35
B.Farmer 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.15
Gibaut 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 5.79
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.17
Díaz, L, 4-2, BS, 5-9 1-3 2 2 1 1 1 19 1.88
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez 5 2-3 6 3 3 4 5 99 3.38
Plassmeyer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Alvarado, H, 13 1 3 1 1 0 3 28 4.34
Hand, W, 3-1 1 2 2 0 0 1 17 1.91

Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 1-1, Plassmeyer 3-0. HBP_Lodolo (Realmuto). WP_Lodolo.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:12. A_20,220 (42,792).

Top Stories