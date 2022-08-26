Trending:
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 10:23 pm
Pittsburgh

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

Pittsburgh Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 7 4 Totals 36 7 11 6
Newman ss 4 1 2 0 Schwarber lf 4 2 1 0
Reynolds cf 4 1 1 2 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 1
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 4 1 2 0
Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 0 1 2
Gamel rf 4 1 1 1 Realmuto c 4 1 0 1
Castro 2b 4 1 2 1 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 1
Allen lf 2 0 0 0 Zimmer pr-cf 0 1 0 0
Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 Stott ss 4 0 1 1
Delay c 3 0 0 0 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0
Vierling cf-rf 4 0 1 0
Pittsburgh 000 210 100 4
Philadelphia 420 000 01x 7

E_Castro (9), Newman (6). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hayes (20), Hoskins (23), Schwarber (18), Castellanos (27). HR_Reynolds (21), Castro (4), Gamel (6). SB_Realmuto (16), Hayes (14). S_Allen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Wilson L,2-8 1 5 4 3 0 1
Thompson 5 4 2 1 0 2
Ramirez 2 2 1 1 0 1
Philadelphia
Falter W,2-3 6 5 3 3 0 6
Brogdon H,6 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Alvarado H,14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Robertson H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand S,5-7 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:55. A_30,546 (42,792).

