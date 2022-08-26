Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4

Pittsburgh
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Gamel rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Allen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vierling cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|210
|100
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|420
|000
|01x
|—
|7
E_Castro (9), Newman (6). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hayes (20), Hoskins (23), Schwarber (18), Castellanos (27). HR_Reynolds (21), Castro (4), Gamel (6). SB_Realmuto (16), Hayes (14). S_Allen (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wilson L,2-8
|1
|
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|Thompson
|5
|
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Falter W,2-3
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Brogdon H,6
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarado H,14
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand S,5-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:55. A_30,546 (42,792).
