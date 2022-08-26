Trending:
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 10:24 pm
Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
4
7
4
1
8

Newman ss
4
1
2
0
0
0
.271

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 11 6 0 4
Schwarber lf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .213
Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .247
Bohm 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .294
Harper dh 4 0 1 2 0 0 .317
Realmuto c 4 1 0 1 0 1 .272
Castellanos rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .268
1-Zimmer pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Stott ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230
Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .285
Vierling cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Pittsburgh 000 210 100_4 7 2
Philadelphia 420 000 01x_7 11 0

1-ran for Castellanos in the 8th.

E_Castro (9), Newman (6). LOB_Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hayes (20), Hoskins (23), Schwarber (18), Castellanos (27). HR_Reynolds (21), off Falter; Castro (4), off Falter; Gamel (6), off Brogdon. RBIs_Reynolds 2 (48), Castro (8), Gamel (39), Harper 2 (50), Realmuto (61), Castellanos (60), Hoskins (64), Stott (39). SB_Realmuto (16), Hayes (14). S_Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Chavis); Philadelphia 2 (Vierling, Realmuto). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Philadelphia 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Bohm, Harper 2. GIDP_Reynolds, Delay, Segura.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castro, Chavis); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins; Bohm, Hoskins).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wilson, L, 2-8 1 5 4 3 0 1 43 6.01
Thompson 5 4 2 1 0 2 82 5.33
Ramirez 2 2 1 1 0 1 29 6.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Falter, W, 2-3 6 5 3 3 0 6 71 4.41
Brogdon, H, 6 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 3.00
Alvarado, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.26
Robertson, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.12
Hand, S, 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 1.86

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0. WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:55. A_30,546 (42,792).

