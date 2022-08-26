Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
4
7
4
1
8
Newman ss
4
1
2
0
0
0
.271
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|1
|8
|
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Gamel rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Allen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|0
|4
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.317
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|1-Zimmer pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Vierling cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Pittsburgh
|000
|210
|100_4
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|420
|000
|01x_7
|11
|0
1-ran for Castellanos in the 8th.
E_Castro (9), Newman (6). LOB_Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hayes (20), Hoskins (23), Schwarber (18), Castellanos (27). HR_Reynolds (21), off Falter; Castro (4), off Falter; Gamel (6), off Brogdon. RBIs_Reynolds 2 (48), Castro (8), Gamel (39), Harper 2 (50), Realmuto (61), Castellanos (60), Hoskins (64), Stott (39). SB_Realmuto (16), Hayes (14). S_Allen.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Chavis); Philadelphia 2 (Vierling, Realmuto). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Philadelphia 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Bohm, Harper 2. GIDP_Reynolds, Delay, Segura.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castro, Chavis); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins; Bohm, Hoskins).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, L, 2-8
|1
|
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|43
|6.01
|Thompson
|5
|
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|82
|5.33
|Ramirez
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|29
|6.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter, W, 2-3
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|71
|4.41
|Brogdon, H, 6
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.00
|Alvarado, H, 14
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.26
|Robertson, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.12
|Hand, S, 5-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.86
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0. WP_Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:55. A_30,546 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.