Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 7 4 1 8 Newman ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .271 Reynolds cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .254 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .244 Gamel rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .249 Castro 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .246 Allen lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .197 Delay c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 11 6 0 4 Schwarber lf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .213 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .247 Bohm 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .294 Harper dh 4 0 1 2 0 0 .317 Realmuto c 4 1 0 1 0 1 .272 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .268 1-Zimmer pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250 Stott ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .285 Vierling cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223

Pittsburgh 000 210 100_4 7 2 Philadelphia 420 000 01x_7 11 0

1-ran for Castellanos in the 8th.

E_Castro (9), Newman (6). LOB_Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hayes (20), Hoskins (23), Schwarber (18), Castellanos (27). HR_Reynolds (21), off Falter; Castro (4), off Falter; Gamel (6), off Brogdon. RBIs_Reynolds 2 (48), Castro (8), Gamel (39), Harper 2 (50), Realmuto (61), Castellanos (60), Hoskins (64), Stott (39). SB_Realmuto (16), Hayes (14). S_Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Chavis); Philadelphia 2 (Vierling, Realmuto). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Philadelphia 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Bohm, Harper 2. GIDP_Reynolds, Delay, Segura.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castro, Chavis); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins; Bohm, Hoskins).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wilson, L, 2-8 1 5 4 3 0 1 43 6.01 Thompson 5 4 2 1 0 2 82 5.33 Ramirez 2 2 1 1 0 1 29 6.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Falter, W, 2-3 6 5 3 3 0 6 71 4.41 Brogdon, H, 6 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 3.00 Alvarado, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.26 Robertson, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.12 Hand, S, 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 1.86

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0. WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:55. A_30,546 (42,792).

