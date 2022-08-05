Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

Washington
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|García ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Vierling lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Thomas rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hernández 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hall dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Sosa ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stott ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|402
|000
|10x
|—
|7
DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hall (8). 3B_Realmuto (3). HR_Hoskins (22), Castellanos (10), Hall (6), Realmuto (11), Schwarber (34). SF_Vargas (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,7-8
|4
|
|5
|6
|6
|3
|4
|Ramírez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arano
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Machado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson W,7-4
|8
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Gibson 2 (Robles,Thomas).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:46. A_22,024 (42,792).
