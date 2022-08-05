Trending:
Sports News

Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 10:10 pm
Washington

Philadelphia

Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 2 3 2 Totals 32 7 9 7
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 1 1 1
García ss 4 1 2 0 Vierling lf 0 0 0 0
Voit dh 3 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 2 2 1 1
Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0
Ruiz c 4 0 0 1 Realmuto c 4 2 3 2
Thomas rf 3 1 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 2
Hernández 2b 2 0 0 0 Hall dh 4 1 2 1
Meneses 1b 3 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0
Vargas 3b 2 0 0 1 Sosa ss 0 0 0 0
Stott ss-2b 4 0 0 0
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0
Washington 000 000 011 2
Philadelphia 402 000 10x 7

DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hall (8). 3B_Realmuto (3). HR_Hoskins (22), Castellanos (10), Hall (6), Realmuto (11), Schwarber (34). SF_Vargas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gray L,7-8 4 5 6 6 3 4
Ramírez 2 1 0 0 0 0
Arano 1 3 1 1 0 0
Machado 1 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Gibson W,7-4 8 2 1 1 1 4
Hand 1 1 1 1 1 1

Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Gibson 2 (Robles,Thomas).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:46. A_22,024 (42,792).

Top Stories