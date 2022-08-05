Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
28
2
3
2
2
5
Robles cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.233
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|2
|5
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|García ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Thomas rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Hernández 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Vargas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|3
|4
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.204
|Vierling lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Hall dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Sosa ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Stott ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Washington
|000
|000
|011_2
|3
|0
|Philadelphia
|402
|000
|10x_7
|9
|0
LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hall (8). 3B_Realmuto (3). HR_Hoskins (22), off Gray; Castellanos (10), off Gray; Hall (6), off Gray; Realmuto (11), off Gray; Schwarber (34), off Arano. RBIs_Vargas (5), Ruiz (25), Hoskins (51), Castellanos 2 (53), Hall (13), Realmuto 2 (49), Schwarber (67). SF_Vargas.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Thomas, Robles); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Stott, Realmuto). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Hernandez, Ruiz, Bohm, Segura. LIDP_Voit. GIDP_Bohm.
DP_Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Meneses); Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Stott).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-8
|4
|
|5
|6
|6
|3
|4
|79
|4.92
|Ramírez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.50
|Arano
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|4.75
|Machado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.75
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 7-4
|8
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|105
|4.36
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 2-0. HBP_Gibson 2 (Robles,Thomas).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:46. A_22,024 (42,792).
