Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 10:10 pm
Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
28
2
3
2
2
5

Robles cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.233

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 3 2 2 5
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233
García ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .297
Voit dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Ruiz c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .246
Thomas rf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .233
Hernández 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .239
Meneses 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .182
Vargas 3b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .241
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 9 7 3 4
Schwarber lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .204
Vierling lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Hoskins 1b 2 2 1 1 2 0 .253
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Realmuto c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .263
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .257
Hall dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Sosa ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Stott ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Washington 000 000 011_2 3 0
Philadelphia 402 000 10x_7 9 0

LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hall (8). 3B_Realmuto (3). HR_Hoskins (22), off Gray; Castellanos (10), off Gray; Hall (6), off Gray; Realmuto (11), off Gray; Schwarber (34), off Arano. RBIs_Vargas (5), Ruiz (25), Hoskins (51), Castellanos 2 (53), Hall (13), Realmuto 2 (49), Schwarber (67). SF_Vargas.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Thomas, Robles); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Stott, Realmuto). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Ruiz, Bohm, Segura. LIDP_Voit. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Meneses); Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Stott).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 7-8 4 5 6 6 3 4 79 4.92
Ramírez 2 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.50
Arano 1 3 1 1 0 0 19 4.75
Machado 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.75
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 7-4 8 2 1 1 1 4 105 4.36
Hand 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 2-0. HBP_Gibson 2 (Robles,Thomas).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:46. A_22,024 (42,792).

