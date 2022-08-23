Trending:
Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (48-72, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (67-55, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-4, 4.12 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -220, Reds +182; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Philadelphia has a 67-55 record overall and a 34-29 record at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Cincinnati has gone 22-36 on the road and 48-72 overall. The Reds have a 26-56 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 34 home runs while slugging .495. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-43 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 21 doubles and six home runs for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 12-for-28 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
