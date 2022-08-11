Phillies play the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs

Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their seven-game home win streak intact when they face the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia is 62-48 overall and 32-25 in home games. The Phillies have gone 29-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has a 49-61 record overall and a 26-33 record on the road. The Marlins are 30-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Phillies are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles and 34 home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-33 with two doubles, two triples and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .233 for the Marlins. Charles Leblanc is 15-for-35 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .280 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .205 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

