Sports News

Phoenix 86, Dallas 74

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 12:01 am
DALLAS (74)

A.Gray 4-13 2-4 13, Thornton 6-8 0-0 14, McCowan 2-7 3-5 7, Burton 2-4 0-0 5, Mabrey 4-12 0-0 10, Harrison 4-7 2-3 10, Kuier 1-3 2-2 4, Harris 5-8 0-0 11. Totals 28-62 9-14 74.

PHOENIX (86)

Cunningham 5-8 2-2 16, Peddy 7-15 0-1 18, B.Turner 4-4 0-0 8, DeShields 10-21 2-2 24, Simms 6-10 1-1 14, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, R.Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Gustafson 2-6 0-0 4, Y.Turner 0-1 0-0...

Dallas 23 20 14 17 74
Phoenix 20 19 28 19 86

3-Point Goals_Dallas 9-21 (A.Gray 3-6, Thornton 2-3, Mabrey 2-5, Harris 1-2, Burton 1-3, Kuier 0-2), Phoenix 11-22 (Cunningham 4-6, Peddy 4-8, DeShields 2-4, Simms 1-2, Gustafson 0-1, R.Gray 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 31 (McCowan 9), Phoenix 25 (Cunningham, DeShields, Peddy 5). Assists_Dallas 17 (Mabrey 6), Phoenix 25 (Peddy 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 11, Phoenix 14. A_8,047 (18,422)

Top Stories