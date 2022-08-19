Trending:
Pirates start 3-game series at home against the Reds

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (46-70, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (46-72, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.93 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -120, Pirates +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Pittsburgh is 46-72 overall and 25-31 at home. The Pirates have a 23-49 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cincinnati has a 20-34 record on the road and a 46-70 record overall. The Reds have a 25-55 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Reds are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gamel has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .241 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 12-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 30 extra base hits (18 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Jake Fraley is 11-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Mitch Keller: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (hamstring), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories