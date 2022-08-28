Trending:
Pittsburgh 19, Detroit 9

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 7:44 pm
1 min read
      

Detroit
0
0
3
6

9

Pittsburgh
3
13
0
3

19

First Quarter

Detroit 0 0 3 6 9
Pittsburgh 3 13 0 3 19

First Quarter

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 45, 3:22.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 34, 12:32.

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 38, 8:45.

Pit_Sims 6 pass from Trubisky (Ch.Boswell kick), :14.

Third Quarter

Det_FG Seibert 36, 10:01.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 54, 12:59.

Det_Cephus 5 pass from Blough (pass failed), :30.

___

Det Pit
First downs 20 17
Total Net Yards 315 297
Rushes-yards 24-114 20-57
Passing 201 240
Punt Returns 2-5 2-8
Kickoff Returns 4-80 1-23
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-45
Comp-Att-Int 22-47-1 25-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-23 2-10
Punts 5-48.0 4-47.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-89 11-95
Time of Possession 25:45 34:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 8-44, C.Reynolds 6-31, Jefferson 6-28, Blough 2-11, Igwebuike 1-1, Boyle 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Snell 5-17, Olszewski 2-13, Warren 7-11, Harris 4-10, McFarland 2-6.

PASSING_Detroit, Blough 17-32-0-160, Boyle 5-15-1-64. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 15-19-0-160, Pickett 10-14-0-90, Rudolph 0-3-0-0.

RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 3-34, Pimpleton 3-31, Kennedy 3-15, Ju.Jackson 2-39, C.Reynolds 2-13, Jefferson 2-2, J.Reynolds 1-24, Alexander 1-19, Hockenson 1-15, Igwebuike 1-15, Benson 1-8, Cephus 1-5, Funchess 1-4. Pittsburgh, Sims 4-23, Freiermuth 3-45, Boykin 3-41, Pickens 3-35, Harris 3-11, Vaughns 2-24, Olszewski 2-16, Co.Heyward 2-4, D.Johnson 1-38, McFarland 1-7, White 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Ch.Boswell 29.

