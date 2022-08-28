Pittsburgh 19, Detroit 9

Detroit
0
0
3
6
—
9
Pittsburgh
3
13
0
3
—
19
First Quarter
First Quarter
Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 45, 3:22.
Second Quarter
Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 34, 12:32.
Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 38, 8:45.
Pit_Sims 6 pass from Trubisky (Ch.Boswell kick), :14.
Third Quarter
Det_FG Seibert 36, 10:01.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 54, 12:59.
Det_Cephus 5 pass from Blough (pass failed), :30.
|
|Det
|Pit
|First downs
|20
|17
|Total Net Yards
|315
|297
|Rushes-yards
|24-114
|20-57
|Passing
|201
|240
|Punt Returns
|2-5
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|4-80
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-45
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-47-1
|25-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-23
|2-10
|Punts
|5-48.0
|4-47.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-89
|11-95
|Time of Possession
|25:45
|34:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 8-44, C.Reynolds 6-31, Jefferson 6-28, Blough 2-11, Igwebuike 1-1, Boyle 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Snell 5-17, Olszewski 2-13, Warren 7-11, Harris 4-10, McFarland 2-6.
PASSING_Detroit, Blough 17-32-0-160, Boyle 5-15-1-64. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 15-19-0-160, Pickett 10-14-0-90, Rudolph 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 3-34, Pimpleton 3-31, Kennedy 3-15, Ju.Jackson 2-39, C.Reynolds 2-13, Jefferson 2-2, J.Reynolds 1-24, Alexander 1-19, Hockenson 1-15, Igwebuike 1-15, Benson 1-8, Cephus 1-5, Funchess 1-4. Pittsburgh, Sims 4-23, Freiermuth 3-45, Boykin 3-41, Pickens 3-35, Harris 3-11, Vaughns 2-24, Olszewski 2-16, Co.Heyward 2-4, D.Johnson 1-38, McFarland 1-7, White 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Ch.Boswell 29.
