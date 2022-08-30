Trending:
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 11:12 pm
Pittsburgh

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

Pittsburgh Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 7 4 Totals 32 2 7 2
Cruz ss 4 1 2 2 Yelich dh 4 0 0 0
Reynolds cf 4 0 2 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 0
Gamel dh 3 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 1 2 2
Castro 2b 3 0 1 1 Hiura 1b 4 0 1 0
Suwinski rf 4 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0
Chavis 1b 4 2 2 1 Peterson 3b 2 0 1 0
Marcano lf 2 1 0 0 Urías ph-3b 2 0 1 0
Delay c 3 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 0 0 0
Mitchell cf 2 0 0 0
Taylor ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 001 000 111 4
Milwaukee 000 200 000 2

DP_Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Cruz (7), Wong (21). HR_Chavis (14), Wong (11). S_Marcano (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Keller 6 4 2 2 2 10
Bañuelos W,1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
De Jong S,1-2 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee
Alexander 5 3 1 1 1 6
Milner H,8 1 0 0 0 1 2
Bush BS,2-6 1 1 1 1 0 2
Boxberger L,3-3 1 1 1 1 3 0
Strzelecki 1 2 1 1 1 2

HBP_Alexander (Delay).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:43. A_24,764 (41,900).

