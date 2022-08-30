Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gamel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hiura 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suwinski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marcano lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Urías ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mitchell cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taylor ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|111
|—
|4
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
DP_Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Cruz (7), Wong (21). HR_Chavis (14), Wong (11). S_Marcano (5).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|10
|Bañuelos W,1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De Jong S,1-2
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Milner H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bush BS,2-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Boxberger L,3-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Strzelecki
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
HBP_Alexander (Delay).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:43. A_24,764 (41,900).
