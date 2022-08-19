Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Cincinnati Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 35 5 13 4 Fraley rf 4 1 0 0 Newman 2b 4 2 2 2 India 2b 4 0 1 0 B.Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 Farmer 3b 4 0 1 1 Gamel rf 4 0 3 1 Moustakas 1b 4 1 1 0 Chavis 1b 5 0 1 1 Senzel dh 4 1 1 2 Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 Almora Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 Friedl lf 4 1 1 1 Allen lf 4 1 2 0 Barrero ss 4 0 1 0 Madris dh 4 2 2 0 Papierski c 3 0 0 0 Delay c 3 0 0 0 Marcano ph 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati 020 010 010 — 4 Pittsburgh 000 001 202 — 5

E_Cruz (7), Castro (7). DP_Cincinnati 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Newman (14). HR_Senzel (4), Friedl (1). SB_Allen 2 (6), Gamel (5). SF_Newman (1). S_Marcano (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Ashcraft 6 2-3 9 3 3 1 8 Díaz BS,5-8 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Sanmartin H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kuhnel L,2-2 BS,1-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Detwiler 0 1 0 0 1 0

Pittsburgh Wilson 7 5 3 3 0 4 Underwood Jr. 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 Crowe W,5-7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Detwiler pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Detwiler (Gamel). WP_Ashcraft.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:48. A_17,706 (38,747).

