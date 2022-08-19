Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Cincinnati
Pittsburgh
ab
r
h
bi
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|13
|4
|
|Fraley rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Senzel dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Friedl lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Allen lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Madris dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marcano ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|020
|010
|010
|—
|4
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|202
|—
|5
E_Cruz (7), Castro (7). DP_Cincinnati 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Newman (14). HR_Senzel (4), Friedl (1). SB_Allen 2 (6), Gamel (5). SF_Newman (1). S_Marcano (4).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ashcraft
|6
|2-3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Díaz BS,5-8
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanmartin H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kuhnel L,2-2 BS,1-3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Detwiler
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wilson
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Underwood Jr.
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crowe W,5-7
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Detwiler pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Detwiler (Gamel). WP_Ashcraft.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:48. A_17,706 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.