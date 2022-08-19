Trending:
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 10:17 pm
< a min read
      

Cincinnati

Pittsburgh

ab
r
h
bi

Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 35 5 13 4
Fraley rf 4 1 0 0 Newman 2b 4 2 2 2
India 2b 4 0 1 0 B.Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0
Farmer 3b 4 0 1 1 Gamel rf 4 0 3 1
Moustakas 1b 4 1 1 0 Chavis 1b 5 0 1 1
Senzel dh 4 1 1 2 Castro 3b 3 0 1 0
Almora Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 Cruz ss 4 0 1 0
Friedl lf 4 1 1 1 Allen lf 4 1 2 0
Barrero ss 4 0 1 0 Madris dh 4 2 2 0
Papierski c 3 0 0 0 Delay c 3 0 0 0
Marcano ph 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 020 010 010 4
Pittsburgh 000 001 202 5

E_Cruz (7), Castro (7). DP_Cincinnati 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Newman (14). HR_Senzel (4), Friedl (1). SB_Allen 2 (6), Gamel (5). SF_Newman (1). S_Marcano (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Ashcraft 6 2-3 9 3 3 1 8
Díaz BS,5-8 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Sanmartin H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kuhnel L,2-2 BS,1-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Detwiler 0 1 0 0 1 0
Pittsburgh
Wilson 7 5 3 3 0 4
Underwood Jr. 2-3 1 1 0 0 0
Crowe W,5-7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Detwiler pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Detwiler (Gamel). WP_Ashcraft.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:48. A_17,706 (38,747).

