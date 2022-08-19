Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Cincinnati

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 7 4 0 5 Fraley rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .237 India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Farmer 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .267 Moustakas 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .201 Senzel dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .243 Almora Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226 Friedl lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .222 Barrero ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .192 Papierski c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .138

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 13 4 2 9 Newman 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .281 B.Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .265 Gamel rf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .248 Chavis 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .246 Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .226 Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .198 Allen lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .183 Madris dh 4 2 2 0 0 1 .180 Delay c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250 a-Marcano ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219

Cincinnati 020 010 010_4 7 0 Pittsburgh 000 001 202_5 13 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-sacrificed for Delay in the 9th.

E_Cruz (7), Castro (7). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Newman (14). HR_Senzel (4), off Wilson; Friedl (1), off Wilson. RBIs_Senzel 2 (20), Friedl (9), Farmer (55), Newman 2 (17), Gamel (37), Chavis (39). SB_Allen 2 (6), Gamel (5). SF_Newman. S_Marcano.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, Barrero); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis 2, Allen, Delay). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 4; Pittsburgh 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Almora Jr., Friedl, Cruz. GIDP_Papierski.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Chavis).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashcraft 6 2-3 9 3 3 1 8 85 3.97 Díaz, BS, 5-8 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.74 Sanmartin, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.36 Kuhnel, L, 2-2, BS, 1-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 14 5.73 Detwiler 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 3.38

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wilson 7 5 3 3 0 4 84 5.74 Underwood Jr. 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 14 4.26 Crowe, W, 5-7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.27

Detwiler pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 2-1, Detwiler 1-1, Crowe 2-1. IBB_off Detwiler (B.Reynolds). HBP_Detwiler (Gamel). WP_Ashcraft.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:48. A_17,706 (38,747).

