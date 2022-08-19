Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
4
7
4
0
5
Fraley rf
4
1
0
0
0
2
.237
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|0
|5
|
|Fraley rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Senzel dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Friedl lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|13
|4
|2
|9
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|B.Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Allen lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Madris dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|a-Marcano ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Cincinnati
|020
|010
|010_4
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|202_5
|13
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-sacrificed for Delay in the 9th.
E_Cruz (7), Castro (7). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Newman (14). HR_Senzel (4), off Wilson; Friedl (1), off Wilson. RBIs_Senzel 2 (20), Friedl (9), Farmer (55), Newman 2 (17), Gamel (37), Chavis (39). SB_Allen 2 (6), Gamel (5). SF_Newman. S_Marcano.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, Barrero); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis 2, Allen, Delay). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 4; Pittsburgh 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Almora Jr., Friedl, Cruz. GIDP_Papierski.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Chavis).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|6
|2-3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|8
|85
|3.97
|Díaz, BS, 5-8
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.74
|Sanmartin, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.36
|Kuhnel, L, 2-2, BS, 1-3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|5.73
|Detwiler
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.38
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|84
|5.74
|Underwood Jr.
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.26
|Crowe, W, 5-7
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.27
Detwiler pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 2-1, Detwiler 1-1, Crowe 2-1. IBB_off Detwiler (B.Reynolds). HBP_Detwiler (Gamel). WP_Ashcraft.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:48. A_17,706 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.