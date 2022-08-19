Trending:
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 10:17 pm
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 7 4 0 5
Fraley rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .237
India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Farmer 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .267
Moustakas 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .201
Senzel dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .243
Almora Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Friedl lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .222
Barrero ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .192
Papierski c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .138
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 13 4 2 9
Newman 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .281
B.Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .265
Gamel rf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .248
Chavis 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .246
Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .226
Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .198
Allen lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .183
Madris dh 4 2 2 0 0 1 .180
Delay c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
a-Marcano ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Cincinnati 020 010 010_4 7 0
Pittsburgh 000 001 202_5 13 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-sacrificed for Delay in the 9th.

E_Cruz (7), Castro (7). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Newman (14). HR_Senzel (4), off Wilson; Friedl (1), off Wilson. RBIs_Senzel 2 (20), Friedl (9), Farmer (55), Newman 2 (17), Gamel (37), Chavis (39). SB_Allen 2 (6), Gamel (5). SF_Newman. S_Marcano.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, Barrero); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis 2, Allen, Delay). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 4; Pittsburgh 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Almora Jr., Friedl, Cruz. GIDP_Papierski.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Chavis).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ashcraft 6 2-3 9 3 3 1 8 85 3.97
Díaz, BS, 5-8 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.74
Sanmartin, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.36
Kuhnel, L, 2-2, BS, 1-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 14 5.73
Detwiler 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 3.38
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wilson 7 5 3 3 0 4 84 5.74
Underwood Jr. 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 14 4.26
Crowe, W, 5-7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.27

Detwiler pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 2-1, Detwiler 1-1, Crowe 2-1. IBB_off Detwiler (B.Reynolds). HBP_Detwiler (Gamel). WP_Ashcraft.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:48. A_17,706 (38,747).

Top Stories