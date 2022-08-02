Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3

Milwaukee

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

36

3

9

3

2

8 Yelich lf

5

0

2

0

0

1

.263 READ MORE

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 3 2 8 Yelich lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .263 Adames ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .222 Tellez 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .236 a-Brosseau ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292 McCutchen dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .254 Wong 2b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .257 b-Severino ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Urías 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 5 4 4 5 10 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Gamel lf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235 Madris dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .203 Mitchell rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .221 c-Allen ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .115 Cruz ss 3 1 1 3 1 2 .209 VanMeter 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .184 d-Chavis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Heineman c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .208

Milwaukee 000 003 000_3 9 1 Pittsburgh 000 005 00x_5 4 0

a-hit by pitch for Tellez in the 7th. b-struck out for Wong in the 7th. c-struck out for Mitchell in the 8th. d-struck out for VanMeter in the 8th.

E_Adames (9). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Tellez (20), Adames (16). 3B_Gamel (2). HR_Adames (21), off Wilson; Tellez (21), off Wilson; Wong (8), off Wilson; Cruz (7), off Burnes. RBIs_Adames (57), Tellez (66), Wong (26), Cruz 3 (25), Heineman (6). SB_Cruz (5), VanMeter (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (McCutchen, Severino 2, Urías 2); Pittsburgh 4 (VanMeter 2, Madris 2). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Renfroe.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes, L, 8-5 5 1-3 3 4 4 5 6 103 2.49 Boxberger 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 14 2.70 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.39 Milner 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.92

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wilson 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 2 80 6.20 Holderman, W, 5-0 1 2 0 0 1 0 23 1.93 Bañuelos, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 7.36 De Los Santos, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.78 Crowe, S, 3-8 1 1 0 0 0 3 14 3.16

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 1-1, Bañuelos 2-0. HBP_Burnes 2 (Reynolds,Hayes), Bañuelos (Brosseau). PB_Caratini (3).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:02. A_12,401 (38,747).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.