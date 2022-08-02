Trending:
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 10:22 pm
1 min read
      

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
3
9
3
2
8

Yelich lf
5
0
2
0
0
1
.263

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 9 3 2 8
Yelich lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .263
Adames ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .222
Tellez 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .236
a-Brosseau ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292
McCutchen dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .254
Wong 2b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .257
b-Severino ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Urías 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .234
Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 5 4 4 5 10
Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Gamel lf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235
Madris dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .203
Mitchell rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .221
c-Allen ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .115
Cruz ss 3 1 1 3 1 2 .209
VanMeter 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .184
d-Chavis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Heineman c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .208
Milwaukee 000 003 000_3 9 1
Pittsburgh 000 005 00x_5 4 0

a-hit by pitch for Tellez in the 7th. b-struck out for Wong in the 7th. c-struck out for Mitchell in the 8th. d-struck out for VanMeter in the 8th.

E_Adames (9). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Tellez (20), Adames (16). 3B_Gamel (2). HR_Adames (21), off Wilson; Tellez (21), off Wilson; Wong (8), off Wilson; Cruz (7), off Burnes. RBIs_Adames (57), Tellez (66), Wong (26), Cruz 3 (25), Heineman (6). SB_Cruz (5), VanMeter (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (McCutchen, Severino 2, Urías 2); Pittsburgh 4 (VanMeter 2, Madris 2). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Renfroe.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes, L, 8-5 5 1-3 3 4 4 5 6 103 2.49
Boxberger 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 14 2.70
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.39
Milner 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.92
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wilson 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 2 80 6.20
Holderman, W, 5-0 1 2 0 0 1 0 23 1.93
Bañuelos, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 7.36
De Los Santos, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.78
Crowe, S, 3-8 1 1 0 0 0 3 14 3.16

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 1-1, Bañuelos 2-0. HBP_Burnes 2 (Reynolds,Hayes), Bañuelos (Brosseau). PB_Caratini (3).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:02. A_12,401 (38,747).

Top Stories