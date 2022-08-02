Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
3
9
3
2
8
Yelich lf
5
0
2
0
0
1
.263
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|2
|8
|
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|a-Brosseau ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|b-Severino ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Urías 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|4
|4
|5
|10
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Gamel lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Madris dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Mitchell rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|c-Allen ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Cruz ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.209
|VanMeter 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|d-Chavis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Milwaukee
|000
|003
|000_3
|9
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|005
|00x_5
|4
|0
a-hit by pitch for Tellez in the 7th. b-struck out for Wong in the 7th. c-struck out for Mitchell in the 8th. d-struck out for VanMeter in the 8th.
E_Adames (9). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Tellez (20), Adames (16). 3B_Gamel (2). HR_Adames (21), off Wilson; Tellez (21), off Wilson; Wong (8), off Wilson; Cruz (7), off Burnes. RBIs_Adames (57), Tellez (66), Wong (26), Cruz 3 (25), Heineman (6). SB_Cruz (5), VanMeter (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (McCutchen, Severino 2, Urías 2); Pittsburgh 4 (VanMeter 2, Madris 2). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Renfroe.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, L, 8-5
|5
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|6
|103
|2.49
|Boxberger
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.70
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.39
|Milner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.92
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|80
|6.20
|Holderman, W, 5-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|1.93
|Bañuelos, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|7.36
|De Los Santos, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.78
|Crowe, S, 3-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.16
Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 1-1, Bañuelos 2-0. HBP_Burnes 2 (Reynolds,Hayes), Bañuelos (Brosseau). PB_Caratini (3).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:02. A_12,401 (38,747).
