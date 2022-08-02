Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3

Milwaukee
Pittsburgh
ab
r
h
bi
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|5
|4
|4
|
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madris dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Mitchell rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Severino ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Urías 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|005
|00x
|—
|5
E_Adames (9). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Tellez (20), Adames (16). 3B_Gamel (2). HR_Adames (21), Tellez (21), Wong (8), Cruz (7). SB_Cruz (5), VanMeter (3).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes L,8-5
|5
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Boxberger
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wilson
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Holderman W,5-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bañuelos H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Los Santos H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crowe S,3-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Holderman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Burnes 2 (Reynolds,Hayes), Bañuelos (Brosseau).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:02. A_12,401 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.