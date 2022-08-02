Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3

Milwaukee Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 28 5 4 4 Yelich lf 5 0 2 0 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 5 1 2 1 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 1 2 1 Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 Brosseau ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Gamel lf-rf 3 0 1 0 McCutchen dh 3 0 0 0 Madris dh 3 1 0 0 Wong 2b 3 1 3 1 Mitchell rf 2 1 0 0 Severino ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Allen ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Cruz ss 3 1 1 3 Urías 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 VanMeter 1b 2 1 1 0 Caratini c 4 0 0 0 Chavis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Heineman c 3 1 1 1

Milwaukee 000 003 000 — 3 Pittsburgh 000 005 00x — 5

E_Adames (9). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Tellez (20), Adames (16). 3B_Gamel (2). HR_Adames (21), Tellez (21), Wong (8), Cruz (7). SB_Cruz (5), VanMeter (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Burnes L,8-5 5 1-3 3 4 4 5 6 Boxberger 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 0 Milner 1 0 0 0 0 3

Pittsburgh Wilson 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 2 Holderman W,5-0 1 2 0 0 1 0 Bañuelos H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 De Los Santos H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Crowe S,3-8 1 1 0 0 0 3

Holderman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Burnes 2 (Reynolds,Hayes), Bañuelos (Brosseau).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:02. A_12,401 (38,747).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.