Sports News

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 10:22 pm
< a min read
      

Milwaukee

Pittsburgh

ab
r
h
bi

Milwaukee Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 28 5 4 4
Yelich lf 5 0 2 0 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 5 1 2 1 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 3 1 2 1 Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0
Brosseau ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Gamel lf-rf 3 0 1 0
McCutchen dh 3 0 0 0 Madris dh 3 1 0 0
Wong 2b 3 1 3 1 Mitchell rf 2 1 0 0
Severino ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Allen ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Cruz ss 3 1 1 3
Urías 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 VanMeter 1b 2 1 1 0
Caratini c 4 0 0 0 Chavis ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Heineman c 3 1 1 1
Milwaukee 000 003 000 3
Pittsburgh 000 005 00x 5

E_Adames (9). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Tellez (20), Adames (16). 3B_Gamel (2). HR_Adames (21), Tellez (21), Wong (8), Cruz (7). SB_Cruz (5), VanMeter (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Burnes L,8-5 5 1-3 3 4 4 5 6
Boxberger 2-3 1 1 0 0 1
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 0
Milner 1 0 0 0 0 3
Pittsburgh
Wilson 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 2
Holderman W,5-0 1 2 0 0 1 0
Bañuelos H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
De Los Santos H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Crowe S,3-8 1 1 0 0 0 3

Holderman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Burnes 2 (Reynolds,Hayes), Bañuelos (Brosseau).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:02. A_12,401 (38,747).

