Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|5
|3
|12
|
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Reynolds dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Gamel rf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.243
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Allen cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.156
|Marcano lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Delay c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|2
|5
|
|McCarthy lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Thomas cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Varsho rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Beer dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.196
|1-Alcántara pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|a-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Pittsburgh
|002
|102
|001_6
|11
|0
|Arizona
|000
|201
|001_4
|7
|0
a-flied out for Perdomo in the 9th.
1-ran for Beer in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Gamel (16), Allen (3), Reynolds (13). 3B_Castro (2). RBIs_Gamel 3 (28), Allen (3), Marcano (8), Marte (42), Walker (63), Varsho (52). SB_Newman (5), Marcano (2), Allen (2). CS_Delay (2). SF_Walker, Varsho.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis 2, Delay 2); Arizona 0. RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 15; Arizona 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Reynolds, Hayes, C.Kelly. GIDP_Gamel, Thomas, C.Kelly.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Chavis; Castro, Newman, Hayes, Castro); Arizona 1 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 4-8
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|97
|4.25
|Holderman, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.48
|Crowe, H, 15
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|3.12
|Stout, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.60
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 6-11
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|8
|104
|4.13
|N.Ramirez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|4.47
|Uceta
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|4.61
Inherited runners-scored_Holderman 2-1, Stout 1-0. HBP_Bumgarner (Marcano), Keller (McCarthy), Holderman (Perdomo), N.Ramirez (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:12. A_12,714 (48,686).
