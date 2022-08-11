Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 1:14 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
6
11
5
3
12

Newman ss
5
1
3
0
0
1
.269

READ MORE
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 11 5 3 12
Newman ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .269
Reynolds dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .256
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .248
Gamel rf 5 0 1 3 0 0 .243
Chavis 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .249
Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .205
Allen cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .156
Marcano lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .239
Delay c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .258
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 7 3 2 5
McCarthy lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .262
Thomas cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .254
Marte 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .260
Walker 1b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .211
Varsho rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .240
Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Beer dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .196
1-Alcántara pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .204
a-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Pittsburgh 002 102 001_6 11 0
Arizona 000 201 001_4 7 0

a-flied out for Perdomo in the 9th.

1-ran for Beer in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Gamel (16), Allen (3), Reynolds (13). 3B_Castro (2). RBIs_Gamel 3 (28), Allen (3), Marcano (8), Marte (42), Walker (63), Varsho (52). SB_Newman (5), Marcano (2), Allen (2). CS_Delay (2). SF_Walker, Varsho.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis 2, Delay 2); Arizona 0. RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 15; Arizona 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Reynolds, Hayes, C.Kelly. GIDP_Gamel, Thomas, C.Kelly.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Chavis; Castro, Newman, Hayes, Castro); Arizona 1 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 4-8 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 3 97 4.25
Holderman, H, 2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 1.48
Crowe, H, 15 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 25 3.12
Stout, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.60
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 6-11 6 8 5 5 2 8 104 4.13
N.Ramirez 2 1 0 0 1 3 32 4.47
Uceta 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 4.61

Inherited runners-scored_Holderman 2-1, Stout 1-0. HBP_Bumgarner (Marcano), Keller (McCarthy), Holderman (Perdomo), N.Ramirez (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:12. A_12,714 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|17 2022 - FAR Supplement - TAR -...
8|17 Upgrade Higher Ed IT Management with...
8|17 GovForward ICAM Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories