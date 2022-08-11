Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 11 5 3 12 Newman ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .269 Reynolds dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .256 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .248 Gamel rf 5 0 1 3 0 0 .243 Chavis 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .249 Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .205 Allen cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .156 Marcano lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .239 Delay c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .258

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 7 3 2 5 McCarthy lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Thomas cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .254 Marte 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .260 Walker 1b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .211 Varsho rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .240 Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Beer dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .196 1-Alcántara pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .204 a-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174

Pittsburgh 002 102 001_6 11 0 Arizona 000 201 001_4 7 0

a-flied out for Perdomo in the 9th.

1-ran for Beer in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Gamel (16), Allen (3), Reynolds (13). 3B_Castro (2). RBIs_Gamel 3 (28), Allen (3), Marcano (8), Marte (42), Walker (63), Varsho (52). SB_Newman (5), Marcano (2), Allen (2). CS_Delay (2). SF_Walker, Varsho.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis 2, Delay 2); Arizona 0. RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 15; Arizona 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Reynolds, Hayes, C.Kelly. GIDP_Gamel, Thomas, C.Kelly.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Chavis; Castro, Newman, Hayes, Castro); Arizona 1 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 4-8 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 3 97 4.25 Holderman, H, 2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 1.48 Crowe, H, 15 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 25 3.12 Stout, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.60

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 6-11 6 8 5 5 2 8 104 4.13 N.Ramirez 2 1 0 0 1 3 32 4.47 Uceta 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 4.61

Inherited runners-scored_Holderman 2-1, Stout 1-0. HBP_Bumgarner (Marcano), Keller (McCarthy), Holderman (Perdomo), N.Ramirez (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:12. A_12,714 (48,686).

