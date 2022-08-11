Trending:
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 1:14 am
Pittsburgh

Arizona

Pittsburgh Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 11 5 Totals 30 4 7 3
Newman ss 5 1 3 0 McCarthy lf 3 1 1 0
Reynolds dh 4 1 1 0 Thomas cf 4 2 2 0
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Marte 2b 4 0 1 1
Gamel rf 5 0 1 3 Walker 1b 3 0 1 1
Chavis 1b 5 0 0 0 Varsho rf 3 1 1 1
Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0
Allen cf 3 1 1 1 Beer dh 2 0 0 0
Marcano lf 3 1 1 1 Alcántara pr 0 0 0 0
Delay c 3 1 1 0 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0
Luplow ph 1 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 002 102 001 6
Arizona 000 201 001 4

DP_Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Gamel (16), Allen (3), Reynolds (13). 3B_Castro (2). SB_Newman (5), Marcano (2), Allen (2). SF_Walker (5), Varsho (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Keller W,4-8 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 3
Holderman H,2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Crowe H,15 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Stout S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Bumgarner L,6-11 6 8 5 5 2 8
N.Ramirez 2 1 0 0 1 3
Uceta 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_Bumgarner (Marcano), Keller (McCarthy), Holderman (Perdomo), N.Ramirez (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:12. A_12,714 (48,686).

