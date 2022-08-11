Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|McCarthy lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gamel rf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Beer dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marcano lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alcántara pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Delay c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|002
|102
|001
|—
|6
|Arizona
|000
|201
|001
|—
|4
DP_Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Gamel (16), Allen (3), Reynolds (13). 3B_Castro (2). SB_Newman (5), Marcano (2), Allen (2). SF_Walker (5), Varsho (4).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller W,4-8
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Holderman H,2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crowe H,15
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Stout S,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner L,6-11
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|8
|N.Ramirez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Uceta
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Bumgarner (Marcano), Keller (McCarthy), Holderman (Perdomo), N.Ramirez (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:12. A_12,714 (48,686).
