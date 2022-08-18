Trending:
Sports News

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 10:00 pm
< a min read
      

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
2
5
2
2
10

Pham lf
4
0
1
1
0
1
.258

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 10 8 2 6
Marcano lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Newman 2b 4 3 3 0 0 1 .276
Reynolds cf 4 3 3 4 0 1 .265
Gamel dh 4 0 1 2 0 0 .241
Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .197
Allen rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .164
Madris 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
a-Chavis ph-1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .247
Heineman c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .206
Boston 000 000 020_2 5 0
Pittsburgh 202 022 00x_8 10 2

a-doubled for Madris in the 6th.

E_Newman (5), Cruz (6). LOB_Boston 5, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Gamel (18), Chavis (13). HR_Reynolds 2 (20), off Winckowski. RBIs_Pham (10), Devers (63), Reynolds 4 (46), Gamel 2 (36), Chavis (38), Heineman (7). CS_Verdugo (2). SF_Devers.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Verdugo 2, Martinez); Pittsburgh 1 (Castro). RISP_Boston 1 for 3; Pittsburgh 2 for 3.

GIDP_Pham.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Heineman, Cruz, Heineman; Newman, Cruz, Madris).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Winckowski, L, 5-6 5 7 6 6 1 2 83 5.19
Davis 3 3 2 2 1 4 55 5.29
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brubaker, W, 3-10 7 2 0 0 0 7 84 4.19
Thompson 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 21 5.51
Bañuelos 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.86
Holderman 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.67

Inherited runners-scored_Bañuelos 3-1. HBP_Brubaker (Bogaerts).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:37. A_20,991 (38,747).

