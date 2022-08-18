Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
2
5
2
2
10
Pham lf
4
0
1
1
0
1
.258
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Duran cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|2
|6
|
|Marcano lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Newman 2b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Reynolds cf
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.265
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Allen rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.164
|Madris 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Chavis ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|Boston
|000
|000
|020_2
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|202
|022
|00x_8
|10
|2
a-doubled for Madris in the 6th.
E_Newman (5), Cruz (6). LOB_Boston 5, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Gamel (18), Chavis (13). HR_Reynolds 2 (20), off Winckowski. RBIs_Pham (10), Devers (63), Reynolds 4 (46), Gamel 2 (36), Chavis (38), Heineman (7). CS_Verdugo (2). SF_Devers.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Verdugo 2, Martinez); Pittsburgh 1 (Castro). RISP_Boston 1 for 3; Pittsburgh 2 for 3.
GIDP_Pham.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Heineman, Cruz, Heineman; Newman, Cruz, Madris).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, L, 5-6
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|83
|5.19
|Davis
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|55
|5.29
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker, W, 3-10
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|84
|4.19
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|5.51
|Bañuelos
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.86
|Holderman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.67
Inherited runners-scored_Bañuelos 3-1. HBP_Brubaker (Bogaerts).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:37. A_20,991 (38,747).
