Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Marcano lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|3
|3
|4
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Allen rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Madris 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duran cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|202
|022
|00x
|—
|8
E_Newman (5), Cruz (6). DP_Boston 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Boston 5, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Gamel (18), Chavis (13). HR_Reynolds 2 (20). SF_Devers (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Winckowski L,5-6
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Davis
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brubaker W,3-10
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Bañuelos
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holderman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Brubaker (Bogaerts).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:37. A_20,991 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.