Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

Milwaukee

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

38

7

12

7

5

6 Yelich lf

3

3

1

0

2

0

.263 READ MORE

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 12 7 5 6 Yelich lf 3 3 1 0 2 0 .263 Adames ss 5 1 2 4 0 0 .225 Tellez 1b 4 0 2 2 1 0 .239 McCutchen dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .256 Wong 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .257 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Urías 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Narváez c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .237 b-Caratini ph-c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .230 Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .228

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 12 8 3 7 Newman 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279 c-Allen ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Reynolds cf 4 3 3 1 1 0 .255 Gamel rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .232 Hayes 3b 4 0 2 3 0 0 .247 Cruz ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .218 Madris 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .197 a-Chavis ph-1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .245 Mitchell dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214 Marcano lf-2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .257 Heineman c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Delay c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .279

Milwaukee 130 000 030_7 12 1 Pittsburgh 002 002 301_8 12 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Madris in the 6th. b-singled for Narváez in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Newman in the 8th.

E_Renfroe (3). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Adames (17), McCutchen 2 (19), Chavis (11). 3B_Marcano (1). HR_Cruz (8), off Suter; Reynolds (16), off Williams. RBIs_Wong (27), Adames 4 (61), Tellez 2 (68), Hayes 3 (32), Chavis (33), Marcano (6), Cruz 2 (27), Reynolds (33). SB_Yelich (15), McCutchen (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (McCutchen, Renfroe 2, Urías 2); Pittsburgh 3 (Heineman, Cruz 2). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 13; Pittsburgh 4 for 8.

GIDP_Urías.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Newman, Madris).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 3 67 4.46 Gott 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.41 McGee, BS, 3-7 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 26 6.92 Bush 1 3 2 2 0 1 14 18.00 Suter 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 4 4.20 Rogers 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 4.25 Williams, L, 2-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 1.82

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 1 42 3.89 Peters 2 2-3 3 0 0 1 1 44 4.58 De Jong 2 0 0 0 1 2 28 1.95 Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.90 De Los Santos, BS, 3-5 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 27 3.86 Crowe, W, 4-6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.09

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0, Bush 1-0, Suter 1-1, Peters 1-1, De Jong 2-0, Crowe 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:49. A_13,084 (38,747).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.