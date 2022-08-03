Trending:
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 11:12 pm
1 min read
      

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 12 7 5 6
Yelich lf 3 3 1 0 2 0 .263
Adames ss 5 1 2 4 0 0 .225
Tellez 1b 4 0 2 2 1 0 .239
McCutchen dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .256
Wong 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .257
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Urías 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Narváez c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .237
b-Caratini ph-c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .230
Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .228
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 12 8 3 7
Newman 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279
c-Allen ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Reynolds cf 4 3 3 1 1 0 .255
Gamel rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .232
Hayes 3b 4 0 2 3 0 0 .247
Cruz ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .218
Madris 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .197
a-Chavis ph-1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .245
Mitchell dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214
Marcano lf-2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .257
Heineman c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Delay c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .279
Milwaukee 130 000 030_7 12 1
Pittsburgh 002 002 301_8 12 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Madris in the 6th. b-singled for Narváez in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Newman in the 8th.

E_Renfroe (3). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Adames (17), McCutchen 2 (19), Chavis (11). 3B_Marcano (1). HR_Cruz (8), off Suter; Reynolds (16), off Williams. RBIs_Wong (27), Adames 4 (61), Tellez 2 (68), Hayes 3 (32), Chavis (33), Marcano (6), Cruz 2 (27), Reynolds (33). SB_Yelich (15), McCutchen (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (McCutchen, Renfroe 2, Urías 2); Pittsburgh 3 (Heineman, Cruz 2). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 13; Pittsburgh 4 for 8.

GIDP_Urías.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Newman, Madris).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 3 67 4.46
Gott 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.41
McGee, BS, 3-7 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 26 6.92
Bush 1 3 2 2 0 1 14 18.00
Suter 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 4 4.20
Rogers 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 4.25
Williams, L, 2-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 1.82
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 1 42 3.89
Peters 2 2-3 3 0 0 1 1 44 4.58
De Jong 2 0 0 0 1 2 28 1.95
Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.90
De Los Santos, BS, 3-5 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 27 3.86
Crowe, W, 4-6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.09

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0, Bush 1-0, Suter 1-1, Peters 1-1, De Jong 2-0, Crowe 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:49. A_13,084 (38,747).

