Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
7
12
7
5
6
Yelich lf
3
3
1
0
2
0
.263
|Milwaukee
|130
|000
|030_7
|12
|1
|Pittsburgh
|002
|002
|301_8
|12
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Madris in the 6th. b-singled for Narváez in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Newman in the 8th.
E_Renfroe (3). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Adames (17), McCutchen 2 (19), Chavis (11). 3B_Marcano (1). HR_Cruz (8), off Suter; Reynolds (16), off Williams. RBIs_Wong (27), Adames 4 (61), Tellez 2 (68), Hayes 3 (32), Chavis (33), Marcano (6), Cruz 2 (27), Reynolds (33). SB_Yelich (15), McCutchen (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (McCutchen, Renfroe 2, Urías 2); Pittsburgh 3 (Heineman, Cruz 2). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 13; Pittsburgh 4 for 8.
GIDP_Urías.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Newman, Madris).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|67
|4.46
|Gott
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.41
|McGee, BS, 3-7
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|26
|6.92
|Bush
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|18.00
|Suter
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4.20
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.25
|Williams, L, 2-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1.82
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|42
|3.89
|Peters
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|4.58
|De Jong
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|1.95
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.90
|De Los Santos, BS, 3-5
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|27
|3.86
|Crowe, W, 4-6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.09
Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0, Bush 1-0, Suter 1-1, Peters 1-1, De Jong 2-0, Crowe 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:49. A_13,084 (38,747).
