Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 11:12 pm
Milwaukee

Pittsburgh

ab
r
h
bi

Milwaukee Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 35 8 12 8
Yelich lf 3 3 1 0 Newman 2b 4 0 1 0
Adames ss 5 1 2 4 Allen ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 4 0 2 2 Reynolds cf 4 3 3 1
McCutchen dh 5 0 2 0 Gamel rf 3 1 0 0
Wong 2b 4 0 1 1 Hayes 3b 4 0 2 3
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Cruz ss 4 2 2 2
Urías 3b 5 0 0 0 Madris 1b 2 0 0 0
Narváez c 3 1 1 0 Chavis ph-1b 2 1 1 1
Caratini ph-c 1 1 1 0 Mitchell dh 4 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 Marcano lf-2b 4 1 3 1
Heineman c 2 0 0 0
Delay c 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 130 000 030 7
Pittsburgh 002 002 301 8

E_Renfroe (3). DP_Milwaukee 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Adames (17), McCutchen 2 (19), Chavis (11). 3B_Marcano (1). HR_Cruz (8), Reynolds (16). SB_Yelich (15), McCutchen (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Peralta 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 3
Gott 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
McGee BS,3-7 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Bush 1 3 2 2 0 1
Suter 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Rogers 1 0 0 0 1 1
Williams L,2-1 0 1 1 1 0 0
Pittsburgh
Beede 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 1
Peters 2 2-3 3 0 0 1 1
De Jong 2 0 0 0 1 2
Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1
De Los Santos BS,3-5 2-3 4 3 3 1 0
Crowe W,4-6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Bush pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Williams pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:49. A_13,084 (38,747).

