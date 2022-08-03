Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

Milwaukee
Pittsburgh
ab
r
h
bi
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Allen ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gamel rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Urías 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madris 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chavis ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Caratini ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mitchell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Marcano lf-2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Delay c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|130
|000
|030
|—
|7
|Pittsburgh
|002
|002
|301
|—
|8
E_Renfroe (3). DP_Milwaukee 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Adames (17), McCutchen 2 (19), Chavis (11). 3B_Marcano (1). HR_Cruz (8), Reynolds (16). SB_Yelich (15), McCutchen (8).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peralta
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Gott
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee BS,3-7
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Bush
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Suter
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Williams L,2-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beede
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Peters
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|De Jong
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Los Santos BS,3-5
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Crowe W,4-6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bush pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Williams pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:49. A_13,084 (38,747).
