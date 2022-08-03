Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

Milwaukee Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 35 8 12 8 Yelich lf 3 3 1 0 Newman 2b 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 5 1 2 4 Allen ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 2 2 Reynolds cf 4 3 3 1 McCutchen dh 5 0 2 0 Gamel rf 3 1 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 1 1 Hayes 3b 4 0 2 3 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Cruz ss 4 2 2 2 Urías 3b 5 0 0 0 Madris 1b 2 0 0 0 Narváez c 3 1 1 0 Chavis ph-1b 2 1 1 1 Caratini ph-c 1 1 1 0 Mitchell dh 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 Marcano lf-2b 4 1 3 1 Heineman c 2 0 0 0 Delay c 1 0 0 0

Milwaukee 130 000 030 — 7 Pittsburgh 002 002 301 — 8

E_Renfroe (3). DP_Milwaukee 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Adames (17), McCutchen 2 (19), Chavis (11). 3B_Marcano (1). HR_Cruz (8), Reynolds (16). SB_Yelich (15), McCutchen (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Peralta 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 3 Gott 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 McGee BS,3-7 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Bush 1 3 2 2 0 1 Suter 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Rogers 1 0 0 0 1 1 Williams L,2-1 0 1 1 1 0 0

Pittsburgh Beede 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 1 Peters 2 2-3 3 0 0 1 1 De Jong 2 0 0 0 1 2 Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 De Los Santos BS,3-5 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 Crowe W,4-6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Bush pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Williams pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:49. A_13,084 (38,747).

