Plea’s penalty gives Gladbach 1-0 win over Hertha in Germany

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 4:48 pm
MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Alassane Plea’s first-half penalty was enough for Borussia Mönchengladbach to beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 Friday for its second Bundesliga win of the season.

Plea made the breakthrough in the 34th minute after Maximilian Mittelstädt was penalized for blocking a cross with his arm.

Gladbach had another penalty for handball awarded with the help of VAR in the 68th, when Filip Uremovic was the offender. The Hertha defender was also sent off as he already had a yellow card.

Hertha goalkeeper Oliver Christensen saved Jonas Hofmann’s spot kick, but the visitors were unable to find an equalizer.

Sandro Schwarz’ team has just one point from its opening three games. Hertha next hosts Borussia Dortmund.

Top Stories