Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders in Western Conference action

Seattle Sounders FC (10-13-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (7-8-12, ninth in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +144, Seattle +161, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders visit the Portland Timbers in Western Conference play.

The Timbers are 7-5-9 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers are third in the Western Conference with 43 goals led by Jaroslaw Niezgoda with nine.

The Sounders are 8-9-3 in Western Conference games. The Sounders have a 6-11 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Timbers won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niezgoda has scored nine goals for the Timbers. Sebastian Blanco has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Nicolas Lodeiro has five goals and six assists for the Sounders. Jordan Morris has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 3-2-5, averaging 1.8 goals, five shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Sounders: 3-6-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Joao Paulo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

