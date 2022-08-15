Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times TBA
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES(Best-of-3)
American League
(Broadcast TBA)Series A
Friday, Oct. 7: sixth seed at third seed
Saturday, Oct. 8: sixth seed at third seed
x-Sunday, Oct. 9: sixth seed at third seed
x-if necessary
|WILD CARD SERIES
|(Best-of-3)
American League
Tuesday, Oct. 7: fifth seed at fourth seed
Wednesday, Oct. 8: fifth seed at fourth seed
x-Thursday, Oct. 9: fifth seed at fourth seed
|National League
|(Broadcast TBA)
|Series A
Friday, Oct. 7: fifth seed at fourth seed
Saturday, Oct. 8: fifth seed at fourth seed
x-Sunday, Oct. 9: fifth seed at fourth seed
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
|Series A
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — 3/6 winner at first seed
Thursday, Oct. 13 — 3/6 winner at first seed
Saturday, Oct. 15 — first seed at 3/6 winner
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — first seed at 3/6 winner
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — 3/6 winner at first seed
|Series B
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19:
Thursday, Oct. 20:
Saturday, Oct. 22:
Sunday, Oct. 23:
x-Monday, Oct. 24:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26:
|National League
|(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18:
Wednesday, Oct. 19:
Friday, Oct. 21:
Saturday, Oct. 22:
x-Sunday, Oct. 23:
x-Monday, Oct. 24:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28:
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Monday, Oct. 31:
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:
x-Friday, Nov. 4:
x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
